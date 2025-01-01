Nollaig Shona Duit! Happy Christmas to you from Celt In A Twist. Join Patricia Fraser for a festive hour of contemporary Celtic for the holidays. Share it when you get together with family friends. A little gift of music from your friends at Celt In A Twist and World Beat Canada Radio.
Natalie MacMaster/ Donnell Leahy - The Christmas Medley CANCON Pat Chessell - Christmas Kitchen Party CANCON Mithril - Galician Carol The Shamrocks - Christmas In Belfast Vasen - Kungshatt Bowfire - Let It Snow/Ding Dong Merrily On High CANCON Loreena McKennitt - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Rathkeltair - Yule Log And Holly Berries Celtic Kitchen Party - We Wish You A Merry Christmas CANCON Jethro Tull - We Five Kings The Sternwheelers - The Fairy Tale Of New York The Mahones - Angel Without Wings/ Merry Christmas Baby CANCON Sultans Of String feat. Paddy Maloney - Niel Gow's Lament /Rakes Of Mallow/Rogue River Valley CANCON Vince Guaraldi - Linus And Lucy