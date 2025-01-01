The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
Dec. 18, 2025, midnight
Nollaig Shona Duit! Happy Christmas to you from Celt In A Twist. Join Patricia Fraser for a festive hour of contemporary Celtic for the holidays. Share it when you get together with family friends. A little gift of music from your friends at Celt In A Twist and World Beat Canada Radio.
Natalie MacMaster/ Donnell Leahy - The Christmas Medley CANCON
Pat Chessell - Christmas Kitchen Party CANCON
Mithril - Galician Carol
The Shamrocks - Christmas In Belfast
Vasen - Kungshatt
Bowfire - Let It Snow/Ding Dong Merrily On High CANCON
Loreena McKennitt - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Rathkeltair - Yule Log And Holly Berries
Celtic Kitchen Party - We Wish You A Merry Christmas CANCON
Jethro Tull - We Five Kings
The Sternwheelers - The Fairy Tale Of New York
The Mahones - Angel Without Wings/ Merry Christmas Baby CANCON
Sultans Of String feat. Paddy Maloney - Niel Gow's Lament /Rakes Of Mallow/Rogue River Valley CANCON
Vince Guaraldi - Linus And Lucy

59:35

Celt In A Twist December 21 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:35 1 Dec. 18, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:35  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 