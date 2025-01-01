Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- The far-right alternative political party in Germany is called the AfD. They have wanted to connect with Donald Trumps MAGA party for years and had a weekend bash in NYC with the Young Republicans. The current German chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke about the deteriorating relationship between the US and Europe. DW spoke with members of the AfD and Young Republicans at the black-tie gala. Trump ordered a blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers that he had sanctioned in his first term- President Maduro spoke to his supporters.



From FRANCE- Defense One is a trade website for the military industrial complex. They released what they say is a more complete version of the new National Security Strategy which the White House claims is not real. Most European media covered the story and here is a press review on it- the document says that the US should focus on 4 nations that have right-wing governments, that is Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland- and lead them to leave the EU. A review of European media response. A report on the physical state of Palestinians during current winter weather.



From JAPAN- The Thai PM dissolved Paliament and will have new elections in 2 months, and the border war with Cambodia continues. European leaders have proposed a multinational force to guarantee Ukrainian security. A hardline right-wing leader won the presidency in Chile.



From CUBA- The US military says it has destroyed 3 more boats allegedly running drugs to the US. There was a summit of ALBA, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America- they condemned the recently published US National Security Strategy, aimed at reaffirming the Monroe Doctrine. The UN Special Rappoteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, says the financial burden for rebuilding the Gaza Strip has to be borne by Israel and its supporters- the US, Germany, Italy, and the UK. Israel continues to violate the ceasefire.





