Jerry DeWitt— "From Pentecostal to Atheist"- Part Two

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jerry DeWitt & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 19, 2025, midnight

Summary: This is the second of two conversations with Jerry DeWitt author of “Hope After Faith: An Ex-Pastor’s Journey From Belief to Atheism.”



In our first visit, Jerry DeWitt talks about his childhood experiences that led him to be a fundamentalist Pentecostal preacher. His website is an interesting source with links to the curious conundrums fomented by religion.



In this conversation, recorded by phone from western Florida on December 13, 2013, we begin with Jerry DeWitt’s process of coming out as an atheist, after twenty-five years as a fundamentalist Pentecostal preacher.



The books Jerry DeWitt recommends are those that “show the human side of renowned ‘non-believers,’” written by Richard Dawkins, Carlton Pearson, Michael Williams, Dan Barker, and/or Daniel Dennett.

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.

Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.



Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer







