Maha Hussaini from Gaza speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah. She is an award-winning journalist and the head of Media and Public Engagement with Euro Med Human Rights Monitor. We discuss Israel’s pattern of killing and the advancing yellow line.
Six political prisoners in British jails associated with the banned group Palestine Action have now been on hunger strike for a month or more. We hear from Rahma Hoxha, the sister of imprisoned hunger striker T. Hoxha, about her sister's condition.
This week on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the PFLP’s 58th anniversary, the resistance offering amnesty to collaborators, and Israel’s assassination of senior Qassam Brigades commander Raed Saad in a blatant violation of the ceasefire.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
