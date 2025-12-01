Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr 30m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Katharine Gun Our Evil Social Managers, Reserve Currencies, Empires and the Pax Judaica Pax Zionica Pax Satanica - 01:30:00

#3 - 11th Global Vision 2000 Eschatology Conference 14Dec2025 (15 sections) - 00:06:30

#4 - Jeffrey Epstein, The Musical, Christmas special Dec 2025 Johnny Vedmore - 00:35:00

#5 - Bondi Beach shooting weaponized immediately, Zionist narratives exposed, w Propaganda and Co - 00:25:00

#6 - Susan Miller Ex-CIA Tel Aviv Station Chief Israeli Influence, Afshin Rattansi Going Underground RT - 00:30:00

#7 - Starmers Secret Political Prisoners Palestine Action Hunger Strikers Exposed at DDN - 00:10:00

#8 - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Russia Warning on Radio 4 PM - 00:15:00

#9 - HIGHLIGHTS Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton RUSI Annual Defence Lecture_2025 - 00:05:00

#10 - Hamish de Bretton Gordon veterans be called up to train new home guard BBC five live - 00:07:00

#11 - Joao Quaresma Behind Russian Lines war reporting from The Duran - 00:55:00

#12 - US splits from UK-NATO Russia strategy Trump exposes Britain's Secret Plot to Block Peace, Promethean Action com - 00:15:00

#13 - Blaise Metreweli New MI6 DG delivers first addresses rising WWIII fears - 00:20:00