Sonic Café, Learning to Fly with the Foo Fighters from 1999’s Nothing Left to Lose release, so hey, how you doin? I’m Scott Clark welcoming you to another king sized show. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix we really like. Selected from 57 years, listen for the Black Crowes, Aranda, The Replacements, Chuck Prophet from his 2024 Wake the Dead release, we’ll spin First Came the Thunder, great tune, also music from Spoon, Fall Out Boy, The B-52’s and as always many more. Then ahh another installment of Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know from our friends at The Origin of Songs, plus comedian Jay Mohr with his favorite Christopher Walken story, and science fiction author and futurist Arthur C. Clarke captured in 1964 predicting the rise of today’s Artificial Intelligence. From his perspective, today’s AI is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s gonna be a wild ride. Oh and before we forget, we’ll take a trip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Strawberry Alarm Clock with there hit Incense and Peppermint as the Sonic Café presents yet another king sized hour of eclectic music that’s fun, from way out here in the amazing Pacific Northwest. From Open Door Policy, this is the Hold Steady, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Learn To Fly Artist: Foo Fighters LP: Nothing Left To Lose Yr: 1999 Song 2: Spices Artist: The Hold Steady LP: Open Door Policy Yr: 2021 Song 3: Hard To Handle Artist: The Black Crowes LP: Shake Your Money Maker Yr: 1990 Song 4: How did you sleep, my lord? Artist: Iliza Shlesinger LP: Yr. 2024 Song 5: Don't Wake Me Artist: Aranda LP: Not the Same Yr: 2015 Song 6: Seen Your Video Artist: The Replacements LP: Let It Be Yr: 1984 Song 7: Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know! (Pt.30) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Year: 2024 Song 8: Wild Child Artist: The Black Keys LP: Dropout Boogie Yr: 2022 Song 9: First Came the Thunder Artist: Chuck Prophet LP: Wake the Dead Yr: 2024 Song 10: You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb Artist: Spoon LP: Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga Yr: 2007 Song 11: Incense And Peppermints Artist: Strawberry Alarm Clock LP: Austin Powers Yr: 1967 Song 12: Jay Mohr Tells a funny Christopher Walken Story Artist: Encouraging Inspirational Words LP: Yr: 2024 Song 13: Irresistible Artist: Fall Out Boy LP: American Beauty / American Psycho Yr: 2015 Song 14: Pump Artist: The B-52's LP: Funplex Yr: 2008 Song 15: Predicts the end of Mankind and the rise of Artificial Intelligence Artist: ARTHUR C. CLARKE LP: Yr: 1964 Song 16: Walk On Water Artist: 30 Seconds To Mars LP: America Yr: 2018 Song 17: California Girl Artist: Cheap Trick LP: The Latest Yr: 2009 Song 18: Another Day Artist: Jamie Lidell LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 46 Yr: 2008 Song 19: Galaxy Song Artist: Clint Black LP: D' Lectrified Yr: 2017
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
