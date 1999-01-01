The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
First Came The Thunder
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 19, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, Learning to Fly with the Foo Fighters from 1999’s Nothing Left to Lose release, so hey, how you doin? I’m Scott Clark welcoming you to another king sized show. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix we really like. Selected from 57 years, listen for the Black Crowes, Aranda, The Replacements, Chuck Prophet from his 2024 Wake the Dead release, we’ll spin First Came the Thunder, great tune, also music from Spoon, Fall Out Boy, The B-52’s and as always many more. Then ahh another installment of Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know from our friends at The Origin of Songs, plus comedian Jay Mohr with his favorite Christopher Walken story, and science fiction author and futurist Arthur C. Clarke captured in 1964 predicting the rise of today’s Artificial Intelligence. From his perspective, today’s AI is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s gonna be a wild ride. Oh and before we forget, we’ll take a trip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Strawberry Alarm Clock with there hit Incense and Peppermint as the Sonic Café presents yet another king sized hour of eclectic music that’s fun, from way out here in the amazing Pacific Northwest. From Open Door Policy, this is the Hold Steady, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Learn To Fly
Artist: Foo Fighters
LP: Nothing Left To Lose
Yr: 1999
Song 2: Spices
Artist: The Hold Steady
LP: Open Door Policy
Yr: 2021
Song 3: Hard To Handle
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: Shake Your Money Maker
Yr: 1990
Song 4: How did you sleep, my lord?
Artist: Iliza Shlesinger
LP:
Yr. 2024
Song 5: Don't Wake Me
Artist: Aranda
LP: Not the Same
Yr: 2015
Song 6: Seen Your Video
Artist: The Replacements
LP: Let It Be
Yr: 1984
Song 7: Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know! (Pt.30)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Year: 2024
Song 8: Wild Child
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Dropout Boogie
Yr: 2022
Song 9: First Came the Thunder
Artist: Chuck Prophet
LP: Wake the Dead
Yr: 2024
Song 10: You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
Artist: Spoon
LP: Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga
Yr: 2007
Song 11: Incense And Peppermints
Artist: Strawberry Alarm Clock
LP: Austin Powers
Yr: 1967
Song 12: Jay Mohr Tells a funny Christopher Walken Story
Artist: Encouraging Inspirational Words
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 13: Irresistible
Artist: Fall Out Boy
LP: American Beauty / American Psycho
Yr: 2015
Song 14: Pump
Artist: The B-52's
LP: Funplex
Yr: 2008
Song 15: Predicts the end of Mankind and the rise of Artificial Intelligence
Artist: ARTHUR C. CLARKE
LP:
Yr: 1964
Song 16: Walk On Water
Artist: 30 Seconds To Mars
LP: America
Yr: 2018
Song 17: California Girl
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: The Latest
Yr: 2009
Song 18: Another Day
Artist: Jamie Lidell
LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 46
Yr: 2008
Song 19: Galaxy Song
Artist: Clint Black
LP: D' Lectrified
Yr: 2017
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

