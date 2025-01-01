Summary: Today, we begin with honesty.

We are witnessing an architecture of erasure—

a project where history is rewritten with bulldozers and bombs.

The world watches; some in silence, others in open complicity.

But here, on this program, we refuse silence.

We ask the question the world keeps avoiding:

How long must a people suffer before their humanity is finally recognized as sacred.

To help us peel back the layers of this crisis,

we’re bringing you a rare meeting of minds—

a deep, unflinching analysis from two of the most formidable scholars working today:

Norman Finkelstein and Mouin Rabbani.

In a conversation originally hosted by India & Global Left,

these two analysts map the shifting tectonics of global power.

From the “fig leaf” of failed ceasefire resolutions

to the unsettling rise of far right voices claiming space in the debate,

Finkelstein and Rabbani offer the kind of forensic clarity

that helps us understand not just what is happening—

but why it is happening now.

They don’t simply comment on the moment.

They chart a roadmap for the global conscience.

So stay with us.

As we strip away the silence.

As we uplift the resilient.

As we carry forward the flame of justice.

This journey is shared.

It is urgent.

And it is sacred.