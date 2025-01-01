|
Program Information
|Essential Dissent
|An Anthology by Social Justice Activists, Journalists and Commentators
|13
|Margaret Kimberley, Sara Flounders, Sydney Loving, Mick Kelly, Ju-Hyun Park, Sue Harris, Janet Mayes, Greg Dunkel, Megan Russell, Che Marino, Michael Kramer, Dee Knight
| Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
|Dec. 21, 2025, midnight
| This episode is audio from a book launch held in NYC on Dec. 6th, 2025, with the book being “China Changes Everything, an anthology by social justice activists, journalists and commentators.”
The event was sponsored by Friends of Socialist China, and held in the office of the International Action Center.
https://fightbacknews.org/articles/china-changes-everything-book-launch-draws-crowd-in-manhattan
|Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, Friends of Socialist China, and the International Action Center.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
|There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.
Version 1: The full audio (01:18:58) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 57-1/2 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
—
Approximate Timeline for Version 1:
(All of the following speakers contributed a chapter to the anthology.)
Margaret Kimberley: China Cannot Be Contained
00:00:00 (Run Time: 6:18)
Sara Flounders: A Fundamental Difference: China - Socialist or Imperialist?
00:06:18 (8:09)
Sydney Loving: Reflections on How China is Building Socialism
00:14:27 (4:35)
Margaret Kimberley 00:19:02 (:32)
Mick Kelly: An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China
00:19:34 (7:33)
Ju-Hyun Park: Lips and Teeth: Korea, China, and Northeast Asia's Long Revolution
00:27:07 (7:09)
Margaret Kimberley 00:34:16 (:25)
Sue Harris: Healthcare in China: A Cooperative Project
00:34:41 (3:02)
Sara Flounders 00:37:43 (:14)
Janet Mayes: The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China
00:37:57 (9:23)
Margaret Kimberley 00:47:26 (:26)
Greg Dunkel: Around the World, China is Turning on the Lights
00:47:52 (5:10)
Megan Russell: The U.S. Advances Its Dystopian Plans to Destroy China
00:54:29 (4:26)
Margaret Kimberley 00:58:55 (:22)
Che Marino: China, Yemen, and the Red Sea Passage
00:59:17 (5:53)
Margaret Kimberley 01:05:10 (:26)
Michael Kramer: 200+ Years of U.S. Military Deployments in and around China
01:05:36 (5:27)
Sara Flounders 01:11:03 (:27)
Dee Knight: Leadership Was the Key in China's Targeted Poverty Alleviation Campaign
01:11:30 (4:52)
Sara Flounders: Closing Remarks
01:16:22 (2:42)
---
DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.
| China Changes Everything
|Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
|01:18:58
|1
| Dec. 6, 2025
|International Action Center, 121 W 27th St, NYC, NY
|
| View Script
|1
| 01:18:58
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|4
|3
