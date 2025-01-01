Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (01:18:58) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 57-1/2 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



—



Approximate Timeline for Version 1:

(All of the following speakers contributed a chapter to the anthology.)



Margaret Kimberley: China Cannot Be Contained

00:00:00 (Run Time: 6:18)



Sara Flounders: A Fundamental Difference: China - Socialist or Imperialist?

00:06:18 (8:09)



Sydney Loving: Reflections on How China is Building Socialism

00:14:27 (4:35)



Margaret Kimberley 00:19:02 (:32)



Mick Kelly: An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China

00:19:34 (7:33)



Ju-Hyun Park: Lips and Teeth: Korea, China, and Northeast Asia's Long Revolution

00:27:07 (7:09)



Margaret Kimberley 00:34:16 (:25)



Sue Harris: Healthcare in China: A Cooperative Project

00:34:41 (3:02)



Sara Flounders 00:37:43 (:14)



Janet Mayes: The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China

00:37:57 (9:23)



Margaret Kimberley 00:47:26 (:26)



Greg Dunkel: Around the World, China is Turning on the Lights

00:47:52 (5:10)



Megan Russell: The U.S. Advances Its Dystopian Plans to Destroy China

00:54:29 (4:26)



Margaret Kimberley 00:58:55 (:22)



Che Marino: China, Yemen, and the Red Sea Passage

00:59:17 (5:53)



Margaret Kimberley 01:05:10 (:26)



Michael Kramer: 200+ Years of U.S. Military Deployments in and around China

01:05:36 (5:27)



Sara Flounders 01:11:03 (:27)



Dee Knight: Leadership Was the Key in China's Targeted Poverty Alleviation Campaign

01:11:30 (4:52)



Sara Flounders: Closing Remarks

01:16:22 (2:42)



---



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.