This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Green Music Special
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: climate heart sounds
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: 21 original Green songs
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 21, 2025, midnight
Summary: Music has a hole in it. The fires, killer heat, Arctic blasts they dont make it. Global warming is not for popular music? Where are voices of ordinary folks suffering through the never-before-seen, calls for people power? Here we go: 21 songs for this grave new world.
Credits: All lyrics are by Alex Smith, backed up by the AI band.
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:26 for stations wanting to insert ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 251224 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 21, 2025
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo 2
Version 2: Ecoshock 251224 LoFi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 21, 2025
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None 2
Version 3: Ecoshock 251224 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 21, 2025
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(55MB) None 3