Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
climate heart sounds
Weekly Program
21 original Green songs
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 21, 2025, midnight
Music has a hole in it. The fires, killer heat, Arctic blasts they dont make it. Global warming is not for popular music? Where are voices of ordinary folks suffering through the never-before-seen, calls for people power? Here we go: 21 songs for this grave new world.
All lyrics are by Alex Smith, backed up by the AI band.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:26 for stations wanting to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251224 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 21, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
