Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Pony Man (Country)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we’re joined by is the multi-talented Pony Man. From the film sets of The Avengers and Cowboys & Aliens to the heart of the Indigenous music scene, Pony brings decades of experience as a filmmaker, producer, and creative visionary. His latest release, ‘Shake the Tail Feather’, celebrates joy, unity, and Navajo pride through powerful sound and stunning visuals. He'll be stopping by to us all about it. Pony Man is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/pony-man.



Enjoy music from Pony Man, Vince Fontaine, Annie Humphrey, Indigenous, John Trudell, Melody McArthur, Bryce Morin, William Prince, Julian Taylor, Celeigh Cardinal, Hataalii, Kind of Sea, 1915, Elastic Bond, Irv Lyons Jr., One Way Sky, Campo, Jorge Drexler, Clube da Bossa, Janel Munoa, Shawnee Kish, Lee Harvey Osmond, Tom Wilson, Digging Roots, The Melawmen Collective, The Northstars and much much more.



