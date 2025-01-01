French's 1985 nonfiction work, Beyond Power: Women, Men and Morals, was the basis for her major address at the First World Summit on Women and the Many Dimensions of Power, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in June 1990.
In part 1 (WINGS #37-25), French described a pre-existing matrifocal human social organization that prioritized care for offspring. In Part 2 (#38-25) she describes and decries the rise of a patriarchal and hierarchical system that prioritizes competition for personal accumulation and power-over, and prescribes male control of females. French excoriates this system for wrecking the viability of life on earth.
Thirty-five years later, the accuracy of this analysis is increasingly clear.
French's speech was recorded and produced by the late WINGS co-founder Katherine Davenport. Update by Frieda Werden.
The original WINGS sound logo heard in this series was created by Maggi Payne.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info at wings.org - email contact: wings@wings.org