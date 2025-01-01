The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Marilyn French on her book Beyond Power: Women, Men and Morals
Marilyn French (1929 to 2009) was an American radical feminist author, most widely known for her first novel, The Women's Room (1977).
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Dec. 22, 2025, midnight
French's 1985 nonfiction work, Beyond Power: Women, Men and Morals, was the basis for her major address at the First World Summit on Women and the Many Dimensions of Power, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in June 1990.

In part 1 (WINGS #37-25), French described a pre-existing matrifocal human social organization that prioritized care for offspring.
In Part 2 (#38-25) she describes and decries the rise of a patriarchal and hierarchical system that prioritizes competition for personal accumulation and power-over, and prescribes male control of females. French excoriates this system for wrecking the viability of life on earth.

Thirty-five years later, the accuracy of this analysis is increasingly clear.
French's speech was recorded and produced by the late WINGS co-founder Katherine Davenport. Update by Frieda Werden.

The original WINGS sound logo heard in this series was created by Maggi Payne.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info at wings.org - email contact: wings@wings.org

