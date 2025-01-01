DJ GlibStylez - The Chill Study Vol. 25 (1-19), Gamma Krush - 2K25 Cold Start
1. J-Kits - Milky Waze 2. Jazzbois x Telemakus - Dream Hands (feat. Tristan Cappel) 3. BestPaul - Metropolis 4. DESH & delaney. - Glow 5. The Deli & Zan - Mandalas 6. Boombap Cafe - Peacoat Parkway 7. CARTWO - Golden Path 8. Kobe Banks - Chameleon 9. SUSHI MUSIC x ICYFOG - Half court 10. sviridpavlov - People In The Back 11. ChildNoah - Works 12. Kid Tarô x Shukgotbeats - The Hoop 13. Mecca:83 - Before You 14. Saiko x Willis - winter sun 15. Konteks - Jazz Workshop 16. Kosibeats & Michael Souley - Bounce With Me 17. Matt Wilde - Find a Way 18. Modha Àbáse, x Fanni ZahÃ¡r - River 19. Mugensoul x The Summer Knows - Cosmic Turbulence
Gamma Krush - 2K25 Cold Start
20. Frolicking - BLKrKRT 21. Soul Searching - Midan 22. Metro Theme - Latif King 23. Collect Vibes (inSTEMental) - Moka Only 24. Cyclical - Rawhead 25. recycle with fx - Tuamie 26. Microphone Master - Easy Mo Be 27. Jazzy Chuck Brown - Nate Kiz 28. MoVibe - Jones Vee 29. Man Above (instrumental) - Erick Sermon 30. Sweet Night - KLIM Beats 31. Moon PPL - Faraon 32. Subtle - cocabona/less.people 33. How It Is - Leavv 34. Icicles - Ace Butter 35. Cold Start - anbuu/Blue Wednesday 36. Understanding Xmas - K-Waz
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
