Program Information
Chilled Hip Hop Soul and Lo-Fi Beats
2K25 Cold Start
Music
DJ GlibStylez; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Dec. 22, 2025, midnight
DJ GlibStylez - The Chill Study Vol. 25 (1-19), Gamma Krush - 2K25 Cold Start

1. J-Kits - Milky Waze
2. Jazzbois x Telemakus - Dream Hands (feat. Tristan Cappel)
3. BestPaul - Metropolis
4. DESH & delaney. - Glow
5. The Deli & Zan - Mandalas
6. Boombap Cafe - Peacoat Parkway
7. CARTWO - Golden Path
8. Kobe Banks - Chameleon
9. SUSHI MUSIC x ICYFOG - Half court
10. sviridpavlov - People In The Back
11. ChildNoah - Works
12. Kid Tarô x Shukgotbeats - The Hoop
13. Mecca:83 - Before You
14. Saiko x Willis - winter sun
15. Konteks - Jazz Workshop
16. Kosibeats & Michael Souley - Bounce With Me
17. Matt Wilde - Find a Way
18. Modha Àbáse, x Fanni ZahÃ¡r - River
19. Mugensoul x The Summer Knows - Cosmic Turbulence

Gamma Krush - 2K25 Cold Start

20. Frolicking - BLKrKRT
21. Soul Searching - Midan
22. Metro Theme - Latif King
23. Collect Vibes (inSTEMental) - Moka Only
24. Cyclical - Rawhead
25. recycle with fx - Tuamie
26. Microphone Master - Easy Mo Be
27. Jazzy Chuck Brown - Nate Kiz
28. MoVibe - Jones Vee
29. Man Above (instrumental) - Erick Sermon
30. Sweet Night - KLIM Beats
31. Moon PPL - Faraon
32. Subtle - cocabona/less.people
33. How It Is - Leavv
34. Icicles - Ace Butter
35. Cold Start - anbuu/Blue Wednesday
36. Understanding Xmas - K-Waz
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Download Program Podcast
02:26:43 1 Dec. 17, 2025
Daphne, Alabama, USA/Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 01:28:27  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 