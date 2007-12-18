The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
And his first hand experience of The Gulf of Tonkin Deception
Speech
Daniel Ellsberg
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
Dec. 22, 2025, midnight
It was the evening of December 18, 2007, and I was setting up my recording equipment in an unfamiliar downtown San Francisco conference room.

The events coordinator of the Republican Roundtable had offered me an invitation to record Daniel Ellsberg – and of course I said yes – in spite of the unfamiliar venue.

One of the guests walked past me and said matter-of-factly: Ellsberg is a traitor and proceeded to his chair. And by the time that Daniel Ellsberg arrived I was certain that there were only two people in the room who were not Republican.

In spite of some skepticism Ellsberg moved the audience with one of the most personal and detailed descriptions of his experiences as Marine and then inside the Pentagon that in the end he received warm applause.

Daniel Ellsberg recently wrote a public letter disclosing that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has only three to six months to live.

Radio producers, video makers, artist and writers are celebrate Daniel Ellsberg Week at the end of April. And this is my way of showing him love and appreciation.
Republican Roundtable
Maria Gilardin

00:29:00 1 Dec. 23, 2025
