Notes: If Music Could Talk – Dec 21 2025 – Pop Yeh Yeh



the last episode of IMCT at the old faithful Broad St location before we move to Richmond VA's historic Shockoe Bottom .. i figured a proper “Pop Yeh Yeh” sendoff was in order.. i’m so grateful for this radio station – which has taken us all on so many exciting adventures so far (for me, that included two trips to Singapore and Malaysia to learn more about this music)



Happy New Year to everyone! Looking forward to many exciting years of WRIR ahead



SETLIST (mostly from original 45s) :



Yanti Bersaudara, “Silver Bells”

from Mary's Boy Child

Polydor - 1970



Ernie Djohan, “Telak Bayur”

from EP

Philips



The KL Falcons, “The Girl From Shadowland”

from The Girl From Shadowland

EMI



Cliff Richard & The Shadows, “Theme From The Young Ones”

from The Young Ones

Columbia



Dara Puspita, “Burung Kaka Tua”

from Mari Mari

Orchid Record - 1967



The Quests, “unknown”

from unknown

EMI



M Osman and The Mods, “Suzana

from M Osman and the Mods

Times Records



S Mariam & Rhythmn Boys, “Hasrat Hati”

from S Mariam and the Rythmn Boys

olympic



Sanisah Huri & The Terwellos, “Alam Seni”

from A Go Go 67 - Single

Universal Music Pte. Ltd. - 1967



Afida Es, “Tuju Bahagia”

from Berdendang Lagu Irama... Shake

Times Records



M Osman, “Lambayan Kaseh”

from Berdendang Lagu Irama... Shake

Times Records



A Halim and De Fictions, “Kan Hilang Nanti”

from Vol 4

TNA



Jeffrydin and the Siglap Five, “Kenanganku”

from Jeffrydin

unknown



Dato' A Rahman Hassan and Orkes nirwana, “Tak Mengapa”

from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1

Sublime Frequencies



Datin Azizah Muhammad and Orkes Nirwana, “Syurga Idaman”

from Pop Yeh Yeh

Sublime Frequencies



A Ramlie and the Rythmn Boys, “Oh Fatimah”

from Oh Fatimah

Eagle Record



Kassim Selamat and the Swallows, “La O Be”

from 45

unknown



Kassim Selamat and the Swallows, “Leh Paju Mole”

from Kassim Selamat and the Swallows

EMI (Malaysia) - 2007



A Rahman Onn and the Strangers, “Chinchin Emas”

from The Strangers Johore Bahru

Lucky



The Shadows, “The Savage”

from 20 Golden Greats

Parlophone UK - 1977



M Ishak & The Young Lovers, “Yale Yale”

from M Ishak & The Young Lovers

unknown



Roziah Latiff and the Jayhawkers, “Aku Kecewa”

from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1

Sublime Frequencies - 2014



Zam Zam & The Twilites, “Gema Kaseh-Mu”

from Zam Zam and the Twilites

Philips



L Ramli and Orkes Teruna Ria, “Ayah Ku Kawin Lagi”

from L Ramli and Orkes Teruna Ria

Mutiara



Les Kafilas, “Sabar menanti” (cut)

from Les Kafilas

EMI

