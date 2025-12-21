The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
If Music Could Talk – Dec 21 2025 – Pop Yeh Yeh

the last episode of IMCT at the old faithful Broad St location before we move to Richmond VA's historic Shockoe Bottom .. i figured a proper “Pop Yeh Yeh” sendoff was in order.. i’m so grateful for this radio station – which has taken us all on so many exciting adventures so far (for me, that included two trips to Singapore and Malaysia to learn more about this music)

Happy New Year to everyone! Looking forward to many exciting years of WRIR ahead

SETLIST (mostly from original 45s) :

Yanti Bersaudara, “Silver Bells”
from Mary's Boy Child
Polydor - 1970

Ernie Djohan, “Telak Bayur”
from EP
Philips

The KL Falcons, “The Girl From Shadowland”
from The Girl From Shadowland
EMI

Cliff Richard & The Shadows, “Theme From The Young Ones”
from The Young Ones
Columbia

Dara Puspita, “Burung Kaka Tua”
from Mari Mari
Orchid Record - 1967

The Quests, “unknown”
from unknown
EMI

M Osman and The Mods, “Suzana
from M Osman and the Mods
Times Records

S Mariam & Rhythmn Boys, “Hasrat Hati”
from S Mariam and the Rythmn Boys
olympic

Sanisah Huri & The Terwellos, “Alam Seni”
from A Go Go 67 - Single
Universal Music Pte. Ltd. - 1967

Afida Es, “Tuju Bahagia”
from Berdendang Lagu Irama... Shake
Times Records

M Osman, “Lambayan Kaseh”
from Berdendang Lagu Irama... Shake
Times Records

A Halim and De Fictions, “Kan Hilang Nanti”
from Vol 4
TNA

Jeffrydin and the Siglap Five, “Kenanganku”
from Jeffrydin
unknown

Dato' A Rahman Hassan and Orkes nirwana, “Tak Mengapa”
from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1
Sublime Frequencies

Datin Azizah Muhammad and Orkes Nirwana, “Syurga Idaman”
from Pop Yeh Yeh
Sublime Frequencies

A Ramlie and the Rythmn Boys, “Oh Fatimah”
from Oh Fatimah
Eagle Record

Kassim Selamat and the Swallows, “La O Be”
from 45
unknown

Kassim Selamat and the Swallows, “Leh Paju Mole”
from Kassim Selamat and the Swallows
EMI (Malaysia) - 2007

A Rahman Onn and the Strangers, “Chinchin Emas”
from The Strangers Johore Bahru
Lucky

The Shadows, “The Savage”
from 20 Golden Greats
Parlophone UK - 1977

M Ishak & The Young Lovers, “Yale Yale”
from M Ishak & The Young Lovers
unknown

Roziah Latiff and the Jayhawkers, “Aku Kecewa”
from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1
Sublime Frequencies - 2014

Zam Zam & The Twilites, “Gema Kaseh-Mu”
from Zam Zam and the Twilites
Philips

L Ramli and Orkes Teruna Ria, “Ayah Ku Kawin Lagi”
from L Ramli and Orkes Teruna Ria
Mutiara

Les Kafilas, “Sabar menanti” (cut)
from Les Kafilas
EMI

01:58:28 1 Dec. 21, 2025
