the last episode of IMCT at the old faithful Broad St location before we move to Richmond VA's historic Shockoe Bottom .. i figured a proper “Pop Yeh Yeh” sendoff was in order.. i’m so grateful for this radio station – which has taken us all on so many exciting adventures so far (for me, that included two trips to Singapore and Malaysia to learn more about this music)
Happy New Year to everyone! Looking forward to many exciting years of WRIR ahead
SETLIST (mostly from original 45s) :
Yanti Bersaudara, “Silver Bells” from Mary's Boy Child Polydor - 1970
Ernie Djohan, “Telak Bayur” from EP Philips
The KL Falcons, “The Girl From Shadowland” from The Girl From Shadowland EMI
Cliff Richard & The Shadows, “Theme From The Young Ones” from The Young Ones Columbia
Dara Puspita, “Burung Kaka Tua” from Mari Mari Orchid Record - 1967
The Quests, “unknown” from unknown EMI
M Osman and The Mods, “Suzana from M Osman and the Mods Times Records
S Mariam & Rhythmn Boys, “Hasrat Hati” from S Mariam and the Rythmn Boys olympic
Sanisah Huri & The Terwellos, “Alam Seni” from A Go Go 67 - Single Universal Music Pte. Ltd. - 1967
Afida Es, “Tuju Bahagia” from Berdendang Lagu Irama... Shake Times Records
M Osman, “Lambayan Kaseh” from Berdendang Lagu Irama... Shake Times Records
A Halim and De Fictions, “Kan Hilang Nanti” from Vol 4 TNA
Jeffrydin and the Siglap Five, “Kenanganku” from Jeffrydin unknown
Dato' A Rahman Hassan and Orkes nirwana, “Tak Mengapa” from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1 Sublime Frequencies
Datin Azizah Muhammad and Orkes Nirwana, “Syurga Idaman” from Pop Yeh Yeh Sublime Frequencies
A Ramlie and the Rythmn Boys, “Oh Fatimah” from Oh Fatimah Eagle Record
Kassim Selamat and the Swallows, “La O Be” from 45 unknown
Kassim Selamat and the Swallows, “Leh Paju Mole” from Kassim Selamat and the Swallows EMI (Malaysia) - 2007
A Rahman Onn and the Strangers, “Chinchin Emas” from The Strangers Johore Bahru Lucky
The Shadows, “The Savage” from 20 Golden Greats Parlophone UK - 1977
M Ishak & The Young Lovers, “Yale Yale” from M Ishak & The Young Lovers unknown
Roziah Latiff and the Jayhawkers, “Aku Kecewa” from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1 Sublime Frequencies - 2014
Zam Zam & The Twilites, “Gema Kaseh-Mu” from Zam Zam and the Twilites Philips
L Ramli and Orkes Teruna Ria, “Ayah Ku Kawin Lagi” from L Ramli and Orkes Teruna Ria Mutiara
Les Kafilas, “Sabar menanti” (cut) from Les Kafilas EMI