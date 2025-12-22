The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Joe and Anthony Show
Episode 315 for Monday December 22nd, 2025
Regular Show
Joe & Anthony
Dec. 22, 2025, midnight
Funny things happen when you steal baby alligators. Find out why and more when you listen to the Joe and Anthony Show.. Won't you rate us on your favorite podcast app? We'd love it if you did.. Visit us at http://chiampa.org Next Show January 5th, 2026 - subject to change at a moments notice! ;)
BOOM Merry Fucking Christmas
Choke on your erections Joe.
Lots of silly Prosecco Moments
Inappropriate through and through

Episode 315 - The Enshitification of America
This is a fun episodic chat between two friends with news stories to boot!
Chicago, IL
