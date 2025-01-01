Twenty-twenty-five’s queerest news and feature stories in review; this week’s Rainbow Rewind remembers Frank Kameny, Ma Rainey and key late December happenings; quick-study Kazakh Senators pass a “no promo homo” bill, Trump’s vile war on trans kids escalates, Congressional Republicans criminalize trans kid caregivers, a North Carolina County disbands its library board over a trans kid picture book, and St. Petersburg, Florida counters demolished rainbow crosswalks with multi-colored bike racks, Those stories and more this week, when you choose “This Way Out.” [NOTE: “NewsWrap” and the “Rainbow Rewind” segments return on our week of 12 January 2026 program.]
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. "Rainbow Rewind" written and hosted by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor, with music by Ma Rainey. The 2025 Queer News and Features in Review feature was produced by Greg Gordon, with archival news reports by Wendy Natividad, David Hunt, John Dyer V and Ava Davis. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from "Peter and the Wolf"; and by Triumph, Melanie Safka, and Chappell Roan.. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!