Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jack Gilroy, Father David Gierlach

Contributor: Essential Dissent

Date Published: Dec. 25, 2025, midnight

This episode is "Father David Gierlach - Priest for Peace".



Father Gierlach, originally from upstate NY but now based in Hawaii, was a sucessful attorney for many years, but then chose to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a priest.



Unlike most members of the clergy, who go along to get along even if that means ignoring or even supporting war and genocide, Father Gierlach has been outspoken in his insistence that the church must build the beloved community, one based on peace and respect for human rights.



Father Gierlach was interviewed by longtime peace activist and civil resister Jack Gilroy on December 16, 2025.

Audio recorded at WBDY-LP in Binghamton, NY both in-person and remotely from Hawaii via Cleanfeed



