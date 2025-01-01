The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 25, 2025, midnight
Simply the best. This hour, we present choice cuts from our favorite global albums of 2025, as culled from our monthly top 30 charts. Get our calendar by subscribing to our weekly e-blast at worldbeatinternational.com and play along! Happy New Year from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Al-Qazar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus)
Warsaw Village Band w/ Bassalyki - Kalinowy Mostek (Wayfaring Tree Bridge)
Danzon El Gato - Twangy Morocco
Kuunatic - Yellow Serpent
Ammar 808 - Ah Yalila (ft. Mariem Bettouhami & Mahmoud Lahbib)
WITCH - Tiponde Madzi
Empanadas Illegales - La Trifulca CANCON
Didj​e Doo - Hotel Mosquito
Arc de Soliel - Lumin Rain
Eljuri - Karma
Nusantara Beat - Kalangkang
Afrodream - La Musique De Melange
Peppermoth - At Rest CANCON

59:54

World Beat Canada Radio December 27 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:54 1 Dec. 25, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2
 