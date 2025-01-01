Simply the best. This hour, we present choice cuts from our favorite global albums of 2025, as culled from our monthly top 30 charts. Get our calendar by subscribing to our weekly e-blast at worldbeatinternational.com and play along! Happy New Year from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Al-Qazar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus) Warsaw Village Band w/ Bassalyki - Kalinowy Mostek (Wayfaring Tree Bridge) Danzon El Gato - Twangy Morocco Kuunatic - Yellow Serpent Ammar 808 - Ah Yalila (ft. Mariem Bettouhami & Mahmoud Lahbib) WITCH - Tiponde Madzi Empanadas Illegales - La Trifulca CANCON Didje Doo - Hotel Mosquito Arc de Soliel - Lumin Rain Eljuri - Karma Nusantara Beat - Kalangkang Afrodream - La Musique De Melange Peppermoth - At Rest CANCON