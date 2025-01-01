It's a look and listen back to our favorite picks of 2025! Join Patricia Fraser for a reprise of the best in contemporary Celtic music counted down in chronological order. Happy New Year (Bliadhna Mhath Ur) from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Flook - Koady/The Burning Lion Frigg - Game Of Frigg Gnoss - Keefa Hill The Rumjacks - Pulled From The Shore Langan Band - I'm Alive Willos - Vallely's Treat Grumpy O Sheep - Jesse James Theme Dropkick Murphys - Chesterfields and Aftershave Brogeal - Stuck Inside Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley Woodlands Backfall - Wild Mountain Thyme Basco - The Huntress/Twenty Thousand Stars Cassie And Maggie - Dougie's Set (ft. Dougie MacDonald) CANCON