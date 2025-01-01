The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
Dec. 25, 2025, midnight
It's a look and listen back to our favorite picks of 2025! Join Patricia Fraser for a reprise of the best in contemporary Celtic music counted down in chronological order. Happy New Year (Bliadhna Mhath Ur) from Celt In A Twist!
Flook - Koady/The Burning Lion
Frigg - Game Of Frigg
Gnoss - Keefa Hill
The Rumjacks - Pulled From The Shore
Langan Band - I'm Alive
Willos - Vallely's Treat
Grumpy O Sheep - Jesse James Theme
Dropkick Murphys - Chesterfields and Aftershave
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley
Woodlands Backfall - Wild Mountain Thyme
Basco - The Huntress/Twenty Thousand Stars
Cassie And Maggie - Dougie's Set (ft. Dougie MacDonald) CANCON

​59:35

Vancouver, BC, Canada
