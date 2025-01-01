The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, Shortwave, Japan, France, Germany, Cuba, Venezuela, Greenland, Monroe Doctrine, Trump, cancel visas, nuclear submarines, Israel, Palestine, Thailand, Cambodia
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Dec. 25, 2025, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, France 24, Japan, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr251226.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- The US military seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers and naval blockade of the coast is being called piracy by many countries in the world. Analysis of the legality of US actions by Cecilia Hellestveit, an expert on international law in Norway. Is the US attempting to drive away other nations from influence in South America? Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland-he is repeating the call for the US to take over the island- a report and some analysis by Teri Shultz.

From FRANCE- French President Macron has slammed a visa ban against a former EU Commissioner and 4 others because they have pushed for legislation combatting hate speech and disinformation online. Macron visited French troops in the UAE where he announced France will build a new nuclear aircraft carrier. The UAE is the largest buyer of French weapons.

From JAPAN- North Korea is building a nuclear powered submarine and South Korea has made an agreement with the US to also build one. Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to resume ceasefire talks. Greta Thunberg was arrested in London for holding a sign saying I Support Palestine Action Prisoners. I Oppose Genocide.

From CUBA- The Israeli Security Cabinet has given final approval to another 19 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Avoiding climate breakdown will require cathedral thinking. We must lay the foundation while we may not know exactly how to build the ceiling."
--Greta Thunberg

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Dec. 25, 2025
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB mono VCBR
00:29:00 1 Dec. 25, 2025
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 