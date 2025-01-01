Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- The US military seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers and naval blockade of the coast is being called piracy by many countries in the world. Analysis of the legality of US actions by Cecilia Hellestveit, an expert on international law in Norway. Is the US attempting to drive away other nations from influence in South America? Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland-he is repeating the call for the US to take over the island- a report and some analysis by Teri Shultz.



From FRANCE- French President Macron has slammed a visa ban against a former EU Commissioner and 4 others because they have pushed for legislation combatting hate speech and disinformation online. Macron visited French troops in the UAE where he announced France will build a new nuclear aircraft carrier. The UAE is the largest buyer of French weapons.



From JAPAN- North Korea is building a nuclear powered submarine and South Korea has made an agreement with the US to also build one. Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to resume ceasefire talks. Greta Thunberg was arrested in London for holding a sign saying I Support Palestine Action Prisoners. I Oppose Genocide.



From CUBA- The Israeli Security Cabinet has given final approval to another 19 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.





"Avoiding climate breakdown will require cathedral thinking. We must lay the foundation while we may not know exactly how to build the ceiling."

--Greta Thunberg



