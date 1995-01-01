The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Very, Very Interesting
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 26, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, Born Under a Bad Sign, that’s Albert King from 1967, so hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 464. This time the Sonic Café gives you some very, very interesting things to share with friends, for example, what’s the true difference between a million and a billion, how smart was Albert Einstein, what social media companies want from you and more. Our very, very interesting, music mix is pulled from 56 years, listen for, The Sweet Sounds of Heaven, a wonderful collaboration between the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder from 2023, Love and Rockets steaming cover of the Temptations Ball of Confusion, also Be Bop Deluxe captured live, the Doughboys, Black Keys, David Bowie from 1970 and many more. All that plus another very, very interesting Sonic Café mash-up. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll spin, Puddles Pity Party with his mash of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven with the theme from Gilligan’s Island. So yeah, all that and more, and it’s all very, very interesting, All from that little radio café on the Pacific Coast presenting eclectic radio, that’s fun, and very, very interesting. From 1993, here’s the Counting Crows, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Born Under A Bad Sign
Artist: Albert King
LP: Born Under A Bad Sign
Yr: 1967
Song 2: Anna Begins
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: Films About Ghosts (The Best Of)
Yr: 1993
Song 3: Sweet Sounds Of Heaven | Feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Hackney Diamonds
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Ball of Confusion (USA Mix)
Artist: Love and Rockets
LP: Express
Yr. 1987
Song 5: Piece Of Mine
Artist: Be Bop Deluxe
LP: Live! In The Air Age
Yr: 1977
Song 6: Manic Reaction
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Front Street Rebels
Yr: 2017
Song 7: Stairway To Gilligan's Island
Artist: Puddles PIty Party
LP: Live At Joe's Pub
Year: 2020
Song 8: In Time
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Turn Blue
Yr: 2014
Song 9: Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Artist: Annie Lennox
LP: Medusa
Yr: 1995
Song 10: Black Country Rock
Artist: David Bowie
LP: The Man Who Sold The World
Yr: 1970
Song 11: Ironic
Artist: Alanis Morissette
LP: Jagged Little Pill
Yr: 1995
Song 12: Be My Lady
Artist: Booker T. & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967)
Yr: 2019
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

