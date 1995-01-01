Sonic Café, Born Under a Bad Sign, that’s Albert King from 1967, so hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 464. This time the Sonic Café gives you some very, very interesting things to share with friends, for example, what’s the true difference between a million and a billion, how smart was Albert Einstein, what social media companies want from you and more. Our very, very interesting, music mix is pulled from 56 years, listen for, The Sweet Sounds of Heaven, a wonderful collaboration between the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder from 2023, Love and Rockets steaming cover of the Temptations Ball of Confusion, also Be Bop Deluxe captured live, the Doughboys, Black Keys, David Bowie from 1970 and many more. All that plus another very, very interesting Sonic Café mash-up. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll spin, Puddles Pity Party with his mash of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven with the theme from Gilligan’s Island. So yeah, all that and more, and it’s all very, very interesting, All from that little radio café on the Pacific Coast presenting eclectic radio, that’s fun, and very, very interesting. From 1993, here’s the Counting Crows, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Born Under A Bad Sign Artist: Albert King LP: Born Under A Bad Sign Yr: 1967 Song 2: Anna Begins Artist: Counting Crows LP: Films About Ghosts (The Best Of) Yr: 1993 Song 3: Sweet Sounds Of Heaven | Feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Hackney Diamonds Yr: 2023 Song 4: Ball of Confusion (USA Mix) Artist: Love and Rockets LP: Express Yr. 1987 Song 5: Piece Of Mine Artist: Be Bop Deluxe LP: Live! In The Air Age Yr: 1977 Song 6: Manic Reaction Artist: The Doughboys LP: Front Street Rebels Yr: 2017 Song 7: Stairway To Gilligan's Island Artist: Puddles PIty Party LP: Live At Joe's Pub Year: 2020 Song 8: In Time Artist: The Black Keys LP: Turn Blue Yr: 2014 Song 9: Thin Line Between Love And Hate Artist: Annie Lennox LP: Medusa Yr: 1995 Song 10: Black Country Rock Artist: David Bowie LP: The Man Who Sold The World Yr: 1970 Song 11: Ironic Artist: Alanis Morissette LP: Jagged Little Pill Yr: 1995 Song 12: Be My Lady Artist: Booker T. & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) Yr: 2019
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)