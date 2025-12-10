The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
reporting the extreme
Weekly Program
Peter Dyke
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 27, 2025, midnight
With record extreme cold and heat - in December! - leading scientists finally admit: "The world lost the climate gamble". What comes after failure? Hear the latest in a full-length talk by Professor James Dyke from the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter. First, the best estimates of what to expect this year and next in the climate casino.
Peter Dyke recorded at University of Exeter, December 10, 2025 at talk Living Beyond Limits. Presented by the Global Systems Institute.

Rebroadcast with permission
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:47 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251231 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 27, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 251231 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Dec. 27, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 251231 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Dec. 27, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 