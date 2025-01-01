Summary: Today, we begin with a question that cuts deeper than headlines:

What is the war on Gaza really about?

They want you to believe it’s religious.

They want you to believe it’s ancient hatred or a sudden eruption of violence.

But look closer.

Think deeper.

Because nothing about this war feels spontaneous, accidental, or purely reactive.

Was this truly a retaliation for October 7th—

or was October 7th the spark that activated a plan already drawn in the shadows?

When you watch Gaza being flattened at a pace no military operation could improvise,

you start to wonder whether the goal is not retaliation,

but removal.

Not security,

but emptying the land for something else.

And here is where the story widens.

Some analysts whisper about a future canal—

a new trade route that could rival or even replace the Suez Canal.

A canal that would run through the very land now being erased.

A canal that would shift global power,

global trade,

global alliances.

If such a project existed—

who would benefit?

Who would lose?

Who would quietly support it from behind the curtain?

The United States is locked in conflict with Russia and China.

China remains the manufacturing engine of the planet.

Russia is cut off from Europe and searching for new routes, new partners, new leverage.

And the Suez Canal—though Egyptian in name—remains under Western influence.

So imagine a new canal emerging.

A canal outside Western control.

A canal that shifts the balance of power toward Beijing and Moscow.

A canal that turns Israel into a strategic command node in a new global supply chain.

Is Israel being protected for its own sake—

or for a larger geopolitical design?

Is Gaza being destroyed for “security”—

or for a future that has nothing to do with religion

and everything to do with trade, power, and empire?

I’m not telling you what to believe.

I’m asking you to think.

To question.

To see the map beneath the rubble.

Because wars are never only about what they claim to be.

And Gaza—small, besieged, unbroken Gaza—

may be sitting on a future powerful nations are willing to destroy an entire people to control.

Stay with us.

As we peel back the layers.

As we follow the money, the routes, the alliances.

As we ask the questions the world avoids.

This is This Week in Palestine.

And today, we look beneath the surface.