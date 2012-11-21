Version 1: 20121121 - Thanksgiving Edition Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 02:58:48 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Dec. 28, 2025 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:59:50 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 3 Version 1: 20121121 - Thanksgiving Edition Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 02:58:48 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Dec. 28, 2025 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 01:12:28 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 3 Version 1: 20121121 - Thanksgiving Edition Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 02:58:48 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Dec. 28, 2025 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 3 00:46:30 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 4