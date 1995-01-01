Notes:

Marvin Gaye, “Come Live with Me Angel”

from I Want You

UNI/MOTOWN - 1976



D'Angelo, “Alright”

from Brown Sugar

Virgin Records - 1995



Miles Davis, “Will O' the Wisp”

from Sketches of Spain (50th Anniversary Legacy Edition)

Columbia/Legacy - 1960



Ricardo Cobo, “Etude No 6”

from Brouwer: Guitar Music, Vol. 1 - Estudios Sencillos, Tres Apuntes & Cancion de Cuna

NAXOS



Astrud Gilberto, “The Shadow of Your Smile (Love Theme from "The Sandpiper")”

from The Shadow of Your Smile

Verve Reissues - 1965



Pharoah Sanders, “Heart Is A Melody Of Time (Hiroko'S Song)”

from Heart Is a Melody

Evidence Music - 1993



Vince Guaraldi Trio, “Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal Version)”

from A Charlie Brown Christmas (Original 1965 TV Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]

Craft Recordings - 1965



Tender Apples / New Horizon, “Do You Hear What I Hear”

from Merry Christmas 크리스마스 캐롤

Sung Eum



John Coltrane, “Naima (4Hero Remix) [Mixed]”

from The Remix Album

Raw Canvas - 2022



dZihan & Kamien, “Just You & I”

from Freaks & Icons

Couch Records - 2000



Soul II Soul, “Keep On Movin'”

from Keep On Movin'

Virgin - 1989



Parliament, “The Freeze (Sizzaleenmean)”

from Gloryhallastoopid

Mercury Records - 1979



Fishbone, “End the Reign”

from Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe

Columbia - 1993



Bad Brains, “Overs the Water”

from God of Love

Maverick - 1995



Niney the Observer, “Rich and Poor Dub”

from Sledgehammer Dub

Greensleeves - 2001



Horace Andy, “Lets Live In Love”

from Dance Hall Style - EP

Wackies - 1983



Dennis Brown, “Stone Cold World”

from Stone Cold World

VP Records - 1999



Jimmy Cliff, “Come Into My Life”

from Reggae Spectacular

A&M - 1973



Jimmy Cliff, “Wild World”

from Reggae Spectacular

A&M



Welton Irie, “Ghettoman Corner”

from Lamb's Bread

VP Records - 1989



The Specials, “Do the Dog”

from The Specials (Remastered)

Chrysalis Records - 1979



Unknown, “Reggae Christmas Medley”

from Unknown

Unknown



Jacob Miller & Ray I, “12 Days of Ismas (feat. Inner Circle) [2020 Remastered]”

from Natty Christmas (feat. Inner Circle) [2020 Remastered]

DubShot Records/Sound Bwoy Ent - 2020



Freddie McGregor, “Feliz Navidad”

from A Very Reggae Christmas

RAS



June Lodge, “Someone Loves You Honey”

from Someone Loves You Honey

Joe Gibbs



Sir Scotty, “Holiday Reggae”

from Holiday Reggae

unknown



Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “I Didnt know what time it was”

from A L'Olympia 1961

RTC



Rosalía, “Porcelana”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025

