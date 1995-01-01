|
Marvin Gaye, “Come Live with Me Angel”
from I Want You
UNI/MOTOWN - 1976
D'Angelo, “Alright”
from Brown Sugar
Virgin Records - 1995
Miles Davis, “Will O' the Wisp”
from Sketches of Spain (50th Anniversary Legacy Edition)
Columbia/Legacy - 1960
Ricardo Cobo, “Etude No 6”
from Brouwer: Guitar Music, Vol. 1 - Estudios Sencillos, Tres Apuntes & Cancion de Cuna
NAXOS
Astrud Gilberto, “The Shadow of Your Smile (Love Theme from "The Sandpiper")”
from The Shadow of Your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1965
Pharoah Sanders, “Heart Is A Melody Of Time (Hiroko'S Song)”
from Heart Is a Melody
Evidence Music - 1993
Vince Guaraldi Trio, “Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal Version)”
from A Charlie Brown Christmas (Original 1965 TV Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]
Craft Recordings - 1965
Tender Apples / New Horizon, “Do You Hear What I Hear”
from Merry Christmas 크리스마스 캐롤
Sung Eum
John Coltrane, “Naima (4Hero Remix) [Mixed]”
from The Remix Album
Raw Canvas - 2022
dZihan & Kamien, “Just You & I”
from Freaks & Icons
Couch Records - 2000
Soul II Soul, “Keep On Movin'”
from Keep On Movin'
Virgin - 1989
Parliament, “The Freeze (Sizzaleenmean)”
from Gloryhallastoopid
Mercury Records - 1979
Fishbone, “End the Reign”
from Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe
Columbia - 1993
Bad Brains, “Overs the Water”
from God of Love
Maverick - 1995
Niney the Observer, “Rich and Poor Dub”
from Sledgehammer Dub
Greensleeves - 2001
Horace Andy, “Lets Live In Love”
from Dance Hall Style - EP
Wackies - 1983
Dennis Brown, “Stone Cold World”
from Stone Cold World
VP Records - 1999
Jimmy Cliff, “Come Into My Life”
from Reggae Spectacular
A&M - 1973
Jimmy Cliff, “Wild World”
from Reggae Spectacular
A&M
Welton Irie, “Ghettoman Corner”
from Lamb's Bread
VP Records - 1989
The Specials, “Do the Dog”
from The Specials (Remastered)
Chrysalis Records - 1979
Unknown, “Reggae Christmas Medley”
from Unknown
Unknown
Jacob Miller & Ray I, “12 Days of Ismas (feat. Inner Circle) [2020 Remastered]”
from Natty Christmas (feat. Inner Circle) [2020 Remastered]
DubShot Records/Sound Bwoy Ent - 2020
Freddie McGregor, “Feliz Navidad”
from A Very Reggae Christmas
RAS
June Lodge, “Someone Loves You Honey”
from Someone Loves You Honey
Joe Gibbs
Sir Scotty, “Holiday Reggae”
from Holiday Reggae
unknown
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “I Didnt know what time it was”
from A L'Olympia 1961
RTC
Rosalía, “Porcelana”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025