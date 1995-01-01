The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 28, 2025, midnight

Marvin Gaye, “Come Live with Me Angel”
from I Want You
UNI/MOTOWN - 1976

D'Angelo, “Alright”
from Brown Sugar
Virgin Records - 1995

Miles Davis, “Will O' the Wisp”
from Sketches of Spain (50th Anniversary Legacy Edition)
Columbia/Legacy - 1960

Ricardo Cobo, “Etude No 6”
from Brouwer: Guitar Music, Vol. 1 - Estudios Sencillos, Tres Apuntes & Cancion de Cuna
NAXOS

Astrud Gilberto, “The Shadow of Your Smile (Love Theme from "The Sandpiper")”
from The Shadow of Your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1965

Pharoah Sanders, “Heart Is A Melody Of Time (Hiroko'S Song)”
from Heart Is a Melody
Evidence Music - 1993

Vince Guaraldi Trio, “Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal Version)”
from A Charlie Brown Christmas (Original 1965 TV Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]
Craft Recordings - 1965

Tender Apples / New Horizon, “Do You Hear What I Hear”
from Merry Christmas 크리스마스 캐롤
Sung Eum

John Coltrane, “Naima (4Hero Remix) [Mixed]”
from The Remix Album
Raw Canvas - 2022

dZihan & Kamien, “Just You & I”
from Freaks & Icons
Couch Records - 2000

Soul II Soul, “Keep On Movin'”
from Keep On Movin'
Virgin - 1989

Parliament, “The Freeze (Sizzaleenmean)”
from Gloryhallastoopid
Mercury Records - 1979

Fishbone, “End the Reign”
from Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe
Columbia - 1993

Bad Brains, “Overs the Water”
from God of Love
Maverick - 1995

Niney the Observer, “Rich and Poor Dub”
from Sledgehammer Dub
Greensleeves - 2001

Horace Andy, “Lets Live In Love”
from Dance Hall Style - EP
Wackies - 1983

Dennis Brown, “Stone Cold World”
from Stone Cold World
VP Records - 1999

Jimmy Cliff, “Come Into My Life”
from Reggae Spectacular
A&M - 1973

Jimmy Cliff, “Wild World”
from Reggae Spectacular
A&M

Welton Irie, “Ghettoman Corner”
from Lamb's Bread
VP Records - 1989

The Specials, “Do the Dog”
from The Specials (Remastered)
Chrysalis Records - 1979

Unknown, “Reggae Christmas Medley”
from Unknown
Unknown

Jacob Miller & Ray I, “12 Days of Ismas (feat. Inner Circle) [2020 Remastered]”
from Natty Christmas (feat. Inner Circle) [2020 Remastered]
DubShot Records/Sound Bwoy Ent - 2020

Freddie McGregor, “Feliz Navidad”
from A Very Reggae Christmas
RAS

June Lodge, “Someone Loves You Honey”
from Someone Loves You Honey
Joe Gibbs

Sir Scotty, “Holiday Reggae”
from Holiday Reggae
unknown

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “I Didnt know what time it was”
from A L'Olympia 1961
RTC

Rosalía, “Porcelana”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

01:58:15 1 Dec. 14, 2025
wrir studios
