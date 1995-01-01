Notes: lots of deep cuts tonight, including a moving performance (found on Youtube) by The Beastie Boys from their show in Richmond at the Coliseum in 2008 on the Rock The Vote tour.. and lots more!









Alhaji K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas, “Yaw Barimah”

from Alhaji K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas

Continental - 1976



Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Great Escape”

from Great Escape

Daptone



Dub Specialist & Marcia Griffiths, Feel Like Jumping (Dub)

Studio One

Studio One



Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”

from DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Rimas Entertainment LLC. - 2025



Beastie Boys, “Live At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008”

from Live At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008

unofficial - Youtube



Santigold, “Creator”

from LIve At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008

unofficial - Youtube



Norah Jones, “Jesus, Etc. (Live Acoustic Version)”

from LIve At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008

unofficial



Men I Trust, “Porcelain (live)”

from Forever Live Sessions, Vol. 2

Indie - 2025



Massive Attack, “(Exchange)”

from Mezzanine

Circa - 1998



Freddie King, “Going Down”

from Getting Ready...

EMI Music Special Markets - 1970



GZA, “Investigative Reports (feat. Chef Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & U-God)”

from Liquid Swords (cassette rip)

Geffen - 1995



GZA, “Swordsman (feat. Killah Priest)”

from Liquid Swords (cassette rip)

Geffen - 1995



Hieroglyphics, “Mics of the Roundtable”

from 3rd Eye Vision (cassette rip)

Hieroglyphics Imperium - 1998



Biz Markie, “Funk Is Back”

from All Samples Cleared (cassette rip)

cold chillin



A Tribe Called Quest, “Stressed Out (feat. Faith Evans) - BJORK Mashup”

from unknown RealPlayer stream from 2001 or so

(cassette rip)



Larry Heard, “Havana”

from Love's Arrival

Alleviated Records - 2001



Bjork, “Unknown”

from Unknown (cassette rip)

unknown - from some early Bjork website - Real Player days....



Björk, “Atlantic”

from Live - unknown

unofficial LIVE CD



Elly Kasim, “Malereang”

from Sinar Riau

PopSound



Rosalía, “Dios Es Un Stalker”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



Rosalía, “La Yugular”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



Julio Iglesias, “Corazón, Corazón (En Directo)”

from En el Olympia (En Directo)

Columbia/Legacy - 1975



Jeanette, “Amanecer”

from Spain's Silky-Voiced Songstress 1967 to 1983

ACE



German Disco - unknown, “German Disco - unknown”

from Top 10 Disco Hits

German Disco unknown



El Michels Affair, “Unathi (feat. Piya Malik)”

from Yeti Season

Big Crown Records - 2021



Blockhead, “Breath and Start”

from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

Ninja Tune - 2004



Sun V Set, “Spirit I (Each Moon)”

from Spirit I (Each Moon) - Single

Sun V Set - 2025



Melody's Echo Chamber, “Into Shadows”

from Unclouded

Domino Recording Co - 2025

