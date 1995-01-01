|lots of deep cuts tonight, including a moving performance (found on Youtube) by The Beastie Boys from their show in Richmond at the Coliseum in 2008 on the Rock The Vote tour.. and lots more!
Alhaji K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas, “Yaw Barimah”
from Alhaji K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas
Continental - 1976
Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Great Escape”
from Great Escape
Daptone
Dub Specialist & Marcia Griffiths, Feel Like Jumping (Dub)
Studio One
Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”
from DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Rimas Entertainment LLC. - 2025
Beastie Boys, “Live At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008”
from Live At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008
unofficial - Youtube
Santigold, “Creator”
from LIve At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008
unofficial - Youtube
Norah Jones, “Jesus, Etc. (Live Acoustic Version)”
from LIve At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008
unofficial
Men I Trust, “Porcelain (live)”
from Forever Live Sessions, Vol. 2
Indie - 2025
Massive Attack, “(Exchange)”
from Mezzanine
Circa - 1998
Freddie King, “Going Down”
from Getting Ready...
EMI Music Special Markets - 1970
GZA, “Investigative Reports (feat. Chef Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & U-God)”
from Liquid Swords (cassette rip)
Geffen - 1995
GZA, “Swordsman (feat. Killah Priest)”
from Liquid Swords (cassette rip)
Geffen - 1995
Hieroglyphics, “Mics of the Roundtable”
from 3rd Eye Vision (cassette rip)
Hieroglyphics Imperium - 1998
Biz Markie, “Funk Is Back”
from All Samples Cleared (cassette rip)
cold chillin
A Tribe Called Quest, “Stressed Out (feat. Faith Evans) - BJORK Mashup”
from unknown RealPlayer stream from 2001 or so
(cassette rip)
Larry Heard, “Havana”
from Love's Arrival
Alleviated Records - 2001
Bjork, “Unknown”
from Unknown (cassette rip)
unknown - from some early Bjork website - Real Player days....
Björk, “Atlantic”
from Live - unknown
unofficial LIVE CD
Elly Kasim, “Malereang”
from Sinar Riau
PopSound
Rosalía, “Dios Es Un Stalker”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025
Rosalía, “La Yugular”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025
Julio Iglesias, “Corazón, Corazón (En Directo)”
from En el Olympia (En Directo)
Columbia/Legacy - 1975
Jeanette, “Amanecer”
from Spain's Silky-Voiced Songstress 1967 to 1983
ACE
German Disco - unknown, “German Disco - unknown”
from Top 10 Disco Hits
German Disco unknown
El Michels Affair, “Unathi (feat. Piya Malik)”
from Yeti Season
Big Crown Records - 2021
Blockhead, “Breath and Start”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004
Sun V Set, “Spirit I (Each Moon)”
from Spirit I (Each Moon) - Single
Sun V Set - 2025
Melody's Echo Chamber, “Into Shadows”
from Unclouded
Domino Recording Co - 2025