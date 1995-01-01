The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 29, 2025, midnight
lots of deep cuts tonight, including a moving performance (found on Youtube) by The Beastie Boys from their show in Richmond at the Coliseum in 2008 on the Rock The Vote tour.. and lots more!




Alhaji K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas, “Yaw Barimah”
from Alhaji K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas
Continental - 1976

Judah Eskender Tafarai, “Great Escape”
from Great Escape
Daptone

Dub Specialist & Marcia Griffiths, Feel Like Jumping (Dub)
Studio One
Studio One

Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”
from DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Rimas Entertainment LLC. - 2025

Beastie Boys, “Live At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008”
from Live At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008
unofficial - Youtube

Santigold, “Creator”
from LIve At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008
unofficial - Youtube

Norah Jones, “Jesus, Etc. (Live Acoustic Version)”
from LIve At the Richmond Coliseum - Rock the Vote 2008
unofficial

Men I Trust, “Porcelain (live)”
from Forever Live Sessions, Vol. 2
Indie - 2025

Massive Attack, “(Exchange)”
from Mezzanine
Circa - 1998

Freddie King, “Going Down”
from Getting Ready...
EMI Music Special Markets - 1970

GZA, “Investigative Reports (feat. Chef Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & U-God)”
from Liquid Swords (cassette rip)
Geffen - 1995

GZA, “Swordsman (feat. Killah Priest)”
from Liquid Swords (cassette rip)
Geffen - 1995

Hieroglyphics, “Mics of the Roundtable”
from 3rd Eye Vision (cassette rip)
Hieroglyphics Imperium - 1998

Biz Markie, “Funk Is Back”
from All Samples Cleared (cassette rip)
cold chillin

A Tribe Called Quest, “Stressed Out (feat. Faith Evans) - BJORK Mashup”
from unknown RealPlayer stream from 2001 or so
(cassette rip)

Larry Heard, “Havana”
from Love's Arrival
Alleviated Records - 2001

Bjork, “Unknown”
from Unknown (cassette rip)
unknown - from some early Bjork website - Real Player days....

Björk, “Atlantic”
from Live - unknown
unofficial LIVE CD

Elly Kasim, “Malereang”
from Sinar Riau
PopSound

Rosalía, “Dios Es Un Stalker”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

Rosalía, “La Yugular”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

Julio Iglesias, “Corazón, Corazón (En Directo)”
from En el Olympia (En Directo)
Columbia/Legacy - 1975

Jeanette, “Amanecer”
from Spain's Silky-Voiced Songstress 1967 to 1983
ACE

German Disco - unknown, “German Disco - unknown”
from Top 10 Disco Hits
German Disco unknown

El Michels Affair, “Unathi (feat. Piya Malik)”
from Yeti Season
Big Crown Records - 2021

Blockhead, “Breath and Start”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004

Sun V Set, “Spirit I (Each Moon)”
from Spirit I (Each Moon) - Single
Sun V Set - 2025

Melody's Echo Chamber, “Into Shadows”
from Unclouded
Domino Recording Co - 2025

