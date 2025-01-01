The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 12-29-25
Donald J. Trump; Zoey Zephyr; Sarah McBride, Keith Self, Bill Keating; Peter De Waal; Jason Jones; Nic Talbot, Bree Fram; Janet Mills; Thorgy Thor; Brad Sears.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 30, 2025, midnight
We continue our review of some of the news and feature stories on This Way Out during the past 12 months, including trans lawmakers defending drag and their own dignity, celebrating a venerated Aussie activist, challenging anti-queer laws in the Caribbean, marching for gender rights in the U.K., greeting a drag virtuoso violist, analyzing a major setback at the U.S. Supreme Court, and reviewing the upcoming season at what used to be the The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Those stories and more this week, when you discover “This Way Out.”
[NOTE: “NewsWrap” and the “Rainbow Rewind” segments return on our week of 12 January 2026 program.]
H A P P Y H O L L Y D A Z E
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. The 2025 Queer News and Features in Review feature was produced by Greg Gordon, with archival news and features reporters David Hunt, Melanie Keller, Tanya Kane-Parry, Michael LeBeau, Barry McKay, John Dyer V, Brian DeShazor, and Ava Davis. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir, No Greater Time Collective, Thorgy Thor, Eric Borchard, and from “Camelot”, “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical”, and “Chicago”.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
