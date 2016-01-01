The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Hansae Song
Dec. 30, 2025, midnight
In recent years Americans have suddenly begun paying attention to what Korea has to offer culturally: from K-Pop to television dramas, to mouth-watering Korean barbeque. But how many people know about Korea’s climate innovations and policy? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Hansae Song who works with the South Korean-based nonprofit, Solutions For Our Climate. We get a summary of Korea’s involvement in fighting climate change, look at the country’s energy grid, and discuss South Korea’s recent decision to stop subsidies for biomass fuel. Then, we dig into the archives to learn a little bit more about biomass, also known as wood pellets, from Mongabay contributor Justin Catanoso.
Track: Thunder Walk
Artist: George Benson
Album: Giblet Gravy
Label: Verve
Year: 1968

Track: DNA
Artist: BTS
Album: Love Yourself: Her
Label: Universal
Year: 2017

Track: Playing With Fire
Artist: Blackpink
Album: Square 2
Label: KT Music
Year: 2016

Dec. 30, 2025
San Francisco
