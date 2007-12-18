The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
His encouragement to others to disclose government lies – and his response to the accusation of treason
This is the second part of a talk by Daniel Ellsberg that he gave on December 18, 2007 in downtown San Francisco to a small group of members of the Republican Roundtable.

Those were the George W Bush years and it was well known that Ellsberg campaigned against the threats of war on Iran. I had permission to film the event and was concerned about a possible confrontation. Half-way through this 29 minute segment Ellsberg responds to a statement that he was advocating treason – to which he gives a legally and historically brilliant response that still applies today, to Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden and all whistle blowers. But in the end he received a good round of applause

This rebroadcast is part of a celebration of the work and life of Daniel Ellsberg. In 2023 He disclosed that he had pancreatic cancer and had only three to six months to live. He remained active and productive and wrote that his editor knew that he worked better under a deadline. He died in June of 2023.
Republican Roundtable, San Francisco

