Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Tis the Season: “An Atheist's Guide to Christmas” w/ Stephanie Meyers and the late Paul Krassner. Plus, from the vault, COVID: A Case Study with Life & Death Stakes: Science, Epistemology, Conspiracy & Fascism, with Andy Zee and Dr. Phil Rice.
Weekly Program
Dr. Phil Rice (Front line doctor); Andy Zee (Refuse Fascism, The RNL Show); Stephanie Meyers (editor); Paul Krassner (satirist/writer)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 31, 2025, midnight
Stephanie Meyers and the late Paul Krassner, who passed away in July, 2019, talk about The Atheist's Guide to Christmas, a collection of writings of scientists, activists and everyday atheists talking about how they celebrate Christmas and the Winter Holidays. Plus, Dr. Phil Rice and Andy Zee speak on COVID: A Case Study with Life & Death Stakes: Science, Epistemology, Conspiracy & Fascism.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Teddy Robinson - Engineer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with musical break and can accomodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at mslate1950@gmail.com with your suggestions, comments, criticisms, ideas etc.

TMSS-251231 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Dec. 31, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 