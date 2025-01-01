Tis the Season: “An Atheist's Guide to Christmas” w/ Stephanie Meyers and the late Paul Krassner. Plus, from the vault, COVID: A Case Study with Life & Death Stakes: Science, Epistemology, Conspiracy & Fascism, with Andy Zee and Dr. Phil Rice.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Phil Rice (Front line doctor); Andy Zee (Refuse Fascism, The RNL Show); Stephanie Meyers (editor); Paul Krassner (satirist/writer)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 31, 2025, midnight

Summary: Stephanie Meyers and the late Paul Krassner, who passed away in July, 2019, talk about The Atheist's Guide to Christmas, a collection of writings of scientists, activists and everyday atheists talking about how they celebrate Christmas and the Winter Holidays. Plus, Dr. Phil Rice and Andy Zee speak on COVID: A Case Study with Life & Death Stakes: Science, Epistemology, Conspiracy & Fascism.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Teddy Robinson - Engineer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with musical break and can accomodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at mslate1950@gmail.com with your suggestions, comments, criticisms, ideas etc.



