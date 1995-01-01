Sonic Café, that’s the legendary Jeff Coffin on bari sax with Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band with a tune called Tall and Lanky. So hey welcome, I don’t know where you are, but here at the Sonic Café it is Jazz Friday! I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 465. Yeah it’s been a while since we’ve done a jazz set so we’re going all out. Listen for Oliver Nelson from his LP The blues and the Abstract truth with introduction provided by Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen. We’ll also spin Zoot Sims, Liquid Soul. If you don’t have rhythm you don’t have anything. Also George Benson covering John Coltrane’s Naima. All that plus Stan Getz, Ricky Ford with Chelsea Bridge, Andy Summers with Goodbye Pork Pie Hat, Michael Franks, and more. Oh and before we forget, the Sonic Café also presents a Key & Peele original. Listen for their Jazz, Scat duel. Funny stuff. So welcome to Jazz Friday, sit down and soak in the jazz and by all means bring a jazz attitude. The song is Midnight Blue, the artist Kenny Burrell, and this is Jazz Friday at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Tall and Lanky Artist: Jeff Coffin with Caleb Chapman's Crescent Super Band LP: Yr: 2015 Song 2: Midnight Blue Artist: Kenny Burrell LP: Blue Note Perfect Takes Yr: 1963 Song 3: Doin' the Thing Artist: Etienne Charles LP: Creole Soul Yr: 2013 Song 4: Yearnin' Artist: Oliver Nelson LP: The Blues And The Abstract Truth Yr. 1961 Song 5: 55th And State Artist: Zoot Sims LP: Plays Alto, Tenor and Baritone Yr: 1957 Song 6: Ramblin' Artist: Liquid Soul LP: Make Some Noise Yr: 1998 Song 7: Naima Artist: George Benson LP: Guitar Man Year: 2011 Song 8: Jazz Scat Duel Artist: Key & Peele LP: Yr: Song 9: Agua De Beber (Water To Drink) Artist: Stan Getz & Antonio Carlos Jobim LP: Their Greatest Hits Yr: 1965 Song 10: Chelsea Bridge Artist: Ricky Ford LP: Jazz for a Lazy Day Yr: 1999 Song 11: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Artist: Andy Summers LP: The Last Dance Of Mr. X Yr: 1997 Song 12: Suddenly Sci-Fi Artist: Michael Franks LP: The Music In My Head Yr: 2018 Song 13: Don't Worry About A Thing Artist: Van Morrison With Georgie Fame LP: How Long Has This Been Going On Yr: 1995
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)