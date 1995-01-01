The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
It’s Jazz Friday!
Scott Clark
Jan. 1, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s the legendary Jeff Coffin on bari sax with Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band with a tune called Tall and Lanky. So hey welcome, I don’t know where you are, but here at the Sonic Café it is Jazz Friday! I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 465. Yeah it’s been a while since we’ve done a jazz set so we’re going all out. Listen for Oliver Nelson from his LP The blues and the Abstract truth with introduction provided by Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen. We’ll also spin Zoot Sims, Liquid Soul. If you don’t have rhythm you don’t have anything. Also George Benson covering John Coltrane’s Naima. All that plus Stan Getz, Ricky Ford with Chelsea Bridge, Andy Summers with Goodbye Pork Pie Hat, Michael Franks, and more. Oh and before we forget, the Sonic Café also presents a Key & Peele original. Listen for their Jazz, Scat duel. Funny stuff. So welcome to Jazz Friday, sit down and soak in the jazz and by all means bring a jazz attitude. The song is Midnight Blue, the artist Kenny Burrell, and this is Jazz Friday at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Tall and Lanky
Artist: Jeff Coffin with Caleb Chapman's Crescent Super Band
LP:
Yr: 2015
Song 2: Midnight Blue
Artist: Kenny Burrell
LP: Blue Note Perfect Takes
Yr: 1963
Song 3: Doin' the Thing
Artist: Etienne Charles
LP: Creole Soul
Yr: 2013
Song 4: Yearnin'
Artist: Oliver Nelson
LP: The Blues And The Abstract Truth
Yr. 1961
Song 5: 55th And State
Artist: Zoot Sims
LP: Plays Alto, Tenor and Baritone
Yr: 1957
Song 6: Ramblin'
Artist: Liquid Soul
LP: Make Some Noise
Yr: 1998
Song 7: Naima
Artist: George Benson
LP: Guitar Man
Year: 2011
Song 8: Jazz Scat Duel
Artist: Key & Peele
LP:
Yr:
Song 9: Agua De Beber (Water To Drink)
Artist: Stan Getz & Antonio Carlos Jobim
LP: Their Greatest Hits
Yr: 1965
Song 10: Chelsea Bridge
Artist: Ricky Ford
LP: Jazz for a Lazy Day
Yr: 1999
Song 11: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Artist: Andy Summers
LP: The Last Dance Of Mr. X
Yr: 1997
Song 12: Suddenly Sci-Fi
Artist: Michael Franks
LP: The Music In My Head
Yr: 2018
Song 13: Don't Worry About A Thing
Artist: Van Morrison With Georgie Fame
LP: How Long Has This Been Going On
Yr: 1995
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

