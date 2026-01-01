The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 1, 2026, midnight
This year, discover a whole world of new musical possibilities. Fresh for 2026: Dunklebunt dance mix, more Indole from Alex Cuba, Grammy-nom Justin Gray, and some Balkan bangers! What music radio sounds like.
Calcopyrite Communications
Lindal ft. Dunkelbunt - Calus
Danzon El Gato - Soopa
Alex Cuba - Para Contarte Este Amor
Adham Shaikh - Mountains Of Morocco CANCON
Rebekka Bakken - Mitt Hjerte Alltid Vanker
M, Robin Scott & Rumba Calzada - Pop Muzik CANCON
Kit Sebastian - Goc/Me
Sarazino - Is There A Place feat. Zolani Mah
ShazaLaKazoo - Sol
Balkan Taksim - Kisela Ljubav
J.P. Piirainen - 1+1
Banda De Turistas - Arriba Del Tigre
Justin Gray - Tapestry CANCON

59:58

