Patricia Fraser kicks off the New Year with the emphasis on diversity. Celtic music picks up influences wherever it travels and then comes home to Celt In A Twist where we sift through it and weave it into a colourful, cohesive mix. Expanding musical horizons, join us for a taste in 2026!
Sketch - Shedmou5 The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers The Mahones - When It Comes Around CANCON The East Pointers - No Bridge Too Far CANCON Woodlands Backfall - Bonnet Reels Brogeal - Racing Track Haggis X-1 - I Wrote A Letter CANCON Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool Lost Bayou Ramblers - Granny Smith La Bottine Souriante - Loop La Bottine CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - Brid Bahn Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas - Calliope Meets Frank