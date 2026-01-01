The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 1, 2026, midnight
Patricia Fraser kicks off the New Year with the emphasis on diversity. Celtic music picks up influences wherever it travels and then comes home to Celt In A Twist where we sift through it and weave it into a colourful, cohesive mix. Expanding musical horizons, join us for a taste in 2026!
Sketch - Shedmou5
The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers
The Mahones - When It Comes Around CANCON
The East Pointers - No Bridge Too Far CANCON
Woodlands Backfall - Bonnet Reels
Brogeal - Racing Track
Haggis X-1 - I Wrote A Letter CANCON
Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals
Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Granny Smith
La Bottine Souriante - Loop La Bottine CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Brid Bahn
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas - Calliope Meets Frank

59:36

