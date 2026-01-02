Summary: Ahmed Alnaouq is a Palestinian journalist based in London, host of Palestine Deep Dive and the director and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers. He joins hosts Nora Barows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to explain how young writers in Gaza are feeling after 2 years of ongoing genocide. The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Abubaker Abed who was evacuated earlier this year from Gaza to pursue his studies in Ireland talks about hope and a yellow rose. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers Israeli assassinations of the Palestinian resistance leadership as the resistance announces the death of Abu Obeida. And we highlight an article about how gutted buildings on the verge of collapse in Gaza City endanger those living inside and near them.

