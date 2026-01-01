New year. New war. In the early morning hours of January 3 2026, the U.S. landed its soldiers in the capital of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and kidnapped its elected president Nicolas Maduro. At least 40 people were murdered in airstrikes as the Empire bombed both civilian and military targets in Caracas. This is blatant aggression. Blatant terrorism. Blatant imperialism.
Ali Primera - Yankee Go Home! Willie Dunn - I Pity the Country Geopolitical Economy Report: "The real reason why Trump bombed Venezuela and kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnD0p5F7MNs
