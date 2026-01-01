The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
Jan. 4, 2026, midnight
New year. New war. In the early morning hours of January 3 2026, the U.S. landed its soldiers in the capital of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and kidnapped its elected president Nicolas Maduro. At least 40 people were murdered in airstrikes as the Empire bombed both civilian and military targets in Caracas. This is blatant aggression. Blatant terrorism. Blatant imperialism.
Ali Primera - Yankee Go Home!
Willie Dunn - I Pity the Country
Geopolitical Economy Report: "The real reason why Trump bombed Venezuela and kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnD0p5F7MNs
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/01/washingtons-war-on-venezuela.html

