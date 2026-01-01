The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the acid ocean
Helen Findlay, Richard Feely
Jan. 5, 2026
New science shows ocean acidification has already passed the safety limit set by the Planetary Boundary Framework. We reached a founder in the field, recently retired NOAA Senior Research Scientist Dr. Richard Feely. That is coming up, but first an introduction from Biological Oceanographer and Lead Author Dr. Helen Findlay from the UKs Plymouth Marine Laboratory.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:57 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

  View Script
    
