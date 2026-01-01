New science shows ocean acidification has already passed the safety limit set by the Planetary Boundary Framework. We reached a founder in the field, recently retired NOAA Senior Research Scientist Dr. Richard Feely. That is coming up, but first an introduction from Biological Oceanographer and Lead Author Dr. Helen Findlay from the UKs Plymouth Marine Laboratory.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
