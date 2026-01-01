Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week welcome Kind of Sea, an exciting new Indigenous family project led by acclaimed musician and producer Marc Meril äinen, also known for his long-running work as Nadjiwan. Alongside his sons Fox and Cole, Kind of Sea blends 1980s grooves with modern electronic textures, creating music that’s dance-driven, and rooted in Indigenous futurism. Marc is here to talk about their new album “End of Summer and read all about them in our latest issue of the SAY Magazine at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/kind-of-sea.



Also enjoy music from Kind of Sea, Iskwe, Suniel Fox, Henry Strange, Epikker, Joyslam, The Northstars, B-Side Players,

Buffy Sainte-Marie, Dan L'initie, The Melawmen Collective, Solju, Hayley Wallis, Centavrvs, Eagle & Hawk, Robin Cisek, Eadse

Brule, Robby Bee, William Prince, Johnny Ray Jones, Chantil Dukart, Stolen Identity, Martha Redbone, Ailaika, Garret T. Willie, QVLN and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.









