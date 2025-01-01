The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Great Tape 2025
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Jan. 5, 2026, midnight
1. Intermission - J Wyze
2. Just One or Two - Funky DL
3. Writers - Nas & DJ Premier
4. On The 5th Avenue with Austin and Marlyn
5. Reach The Dust - Blame One & Preed One
6. The Get Down - Abstract Minded feat. Slum Village
7. Up Close - Potatohead People & Slippery Elm feat. Bahamadia
8. Spacecraft - Daybi feat. Moka Ony
9. One Life - Finsta Bund & Recluse Crew feat. Fraction and Mike C.O.X.
10. Jayness's Groove - Astro Mega
11. L.A. Vibe - KLIM Beats
12. Harvest - Dialog
13. Erick & Parrish Making Dollars - Slimeline Mutha
14. Return 2 The Classic - uMaNg & B.B.Z. Darney feat. Shabaam Sahdeeq and DJ Philogic
15. Live Another Day Pt.1 - Stonam
16. Like We Do - Vokab
17. Come Right - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and DJ Danetic
18. Fly With Me - J Littles & Kong The Artisan
19. Yuhdontstop - De La Soul
20. Pão de Açúcar - Nicobox

6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:00 1 Dec. 29, 2025
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:00  192Kbps mp3
(78.3MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 