1. Intermission - J Wyze 2. Just One or Two - Funky DL 3. Writers - Nas & DJ Premier 4. On The 5th Avenue with Austin and Marlyn 5. Reach The Dust - Blame One & Preed One 6. The Get Down - Abstract Minded feat. Slum Village 7. Up Close - Potatohead People & Slippery Elm feat. Bahamadia 8. Spacecraft - Daybi feat. Moka Ony 9. One Life - Finsta Bund & Recluse Crew feat. Fraction and Mike C.O.X. 10. Jayness's Groove - Astro Mega 11. L.A. Vibe - KLIM Beats 12. Harvest - Dialog 13. Erick & Parrish Making Dollars - Slimeline Mutha 14. Return 2 The Classic - uMaNg & B.B.Z. Darney feat. Shabaam Sahdeeq and DJ Philogic 15. Live Another Day Pt.1 - Stonam 16. Like We Do - Vokab 17. Come Right - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and DJ Danetic 18. Fly With Me - J Littles & Kong The Artisan 19. Yuhdontstop - De La Soul 20. Pão de Açúcar - Nicobox
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.