WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Alexandrine Benjamin, producer of N Ap Boule
Weekly Program
Alexandrine Benjamin is a Haitian filmmaker. She holds a master's degree in film production from the University of Greenwich in England.
Jan. 5, 2026, midnight
Alexandrine Benjamin tells the story of how she made the short, award-winning film N Ap Boule for her thesis project, the saga of filming in Haiti during a disastrous and chaotic time. She summarizes the problems Haiti has due to its long history of international interference and the distrust and anxiety that permeate the whole society as a result. She recommends trauma therapy for everyone in the country.
Interview and production by Suki Wessling (host of The Babblery); WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:45 1 Jan. 5, 2026
Haiti, US, Canada, Puerto Rico
