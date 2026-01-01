Alexandrine Benjamin tells the story of how she made the short, award-winning film N Ap Boule for her thesis project, the saga of filming in Haiti during a disastrous and chaotic time. She summarizes the problems Haiti has due to its long history of international interference and the distrust and anxiety that permeate the whole society as a result. She recommends trauma therapy for everyone in the country.
Interview and production by Suki Wessling (host of The Babblery); WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org