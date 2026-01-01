This Way Out’s Queer History of 2025 (Part 3)

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-05-26

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Fabiana Leibl, Allison Lee, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Mitch Brown, Jennifer Knapp, Linda Robinson, Miriam Margolyse, Rob Jetten, Zohran Mamdani, Jonathan Bailey.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: We conclude our review of some of the news and feature stories heard on this program in 2025, including the reauthorization of the U.N.’s queer expert, escalating hate-filled book bans in the U.S., the Australian Football League welcoming its first openly-queer player, the U.S. Supreme Court considering bans on conversion therapy, the Netherlands electing its first openly-gay Prime Minister, and “Professor Pomona Sprout” celebrating her woke-ness, as “This Way Out’s” 3-part “Queer History of 2025” wraps up.

NOTE: “NewsWrap” returns next week.

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. The 2025 Queer News and Features in Review feature was produced by Greg Gordon, with archival news and features reporters David Hunt, Jason Jenn, Michael Taylor Gray, Ava Davis, Marcos Najera, Joe Boehnlein, Ret, Melanie Keller. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Triumph, Foster, Joanie Leeds, George Michael, Jennifer Knapp, War, and from the Broadway musical “RENT”.

In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Notes: Imagine What This Way Out Could Do If It Was Well-Funded ! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will hel keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



