|4 short plays about our climate future
|Jan. 6, 2026, midnight
| 4 plays from Climate Change Theatre Action 2025, an international festival of plays performed around the world. The plays in this episode are produced as classic radio theatre with sound effects.
|Playwrights: Alister Emerson, Lewis Hetherington, Elaine Avila, Michelle Hernandez Voice Actors: Stephany Joy, Ilana Maclay, Gianni Orlandi, Sylvia Shaw, Sue Lee, Judith Mayer Solomon Averta, Amelia Resendez, and Samantha Williams-Gray.
|00:30:00
| Jan. 6, 2026
| 00:30:00
