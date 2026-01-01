The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
3 short plays about our climate future
Unspecified
Voice Actors: Stephany Joy, Ilana Maclay, Gianni Orlandi, Sylvia Shaw, Sue Lee, Judith Mayer Solomon Averta, Amelia Resendez, and Samantha Williams-Gray.
 Wendy Ring  Contact Contributor
Jan. 6, 2026, midnight
3 plays from Climate Change Theatre Action 2025, an international festival of plays performed around the world. The plays in this episode are produced as classic radio theatre with sound effects.
Playwrights: Alister Emerson, Lewis Hetherington, Elaine Avila, Michelle Hernandez

Download Program Podcast
00:25:00 1 Jan. 6, 2026
Arcata, CA
  View Script
    
 00:25:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 