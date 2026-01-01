The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Judith Enck
 Sea Change Radio
Jan. 6, 2026, midnight
The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that each year a staggering 20 million tons of plastic waste is dumped into the world’s oceans, rivers, and lakes – that’s the equivalent of about 2,000 garbage trucks dumped into the globe’s waterways every day. This week on Sea Change Radio we are speaking with Judith Enck, former EPA administrator and current professor at Bennington College. We discuss her recent book, “The Problem with Plastics: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late.” We examine some of the alarming stats associated with what seems to be a never-ending rise in plastics production and consumption, talk about how relatively little plastic is actually recycled, and delve into some policies and practices that can help stem the plastic tide.
Track: Light My Fire
Artist: Boogaloo Joe Jones
Album: My Fire! More of the Psychedelic Soul Jazz Guitar of Joe Jones
Label: Prestige
Year: 1968

Track: My Sweet Hunk O’ Trash
Artist: Billie Holliday and Louis Armstrong
Album: N/A
Label: Decca
Year: 1949

Track: Recycle It
Artist: Let’s Go Green
Album: Let’s Go Green Kids
Label: N/A
Year: 2008

00:29:00 1 Jan. 6, 2026
San Francisco
