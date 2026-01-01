The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Jan. 7, 2026, midnight
We'll visit the Old Landmark with Aretha Franklin and the Haitian Market Place with Ahmad Jamal, plus we'll meet The Flintstones- not the cartoon, the band from Macon, GA!
UpFront Soul #2026.01 Playlist
Delroy Wilson Better Must Come Better Must Come
Badder Than Evil Tell That Man to Go to Hell Gordon's War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Flintstones The Flintstones Stone Records: The Complete Singles Rocafort
Cannonball Adderly Quintet "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'"
Ramsey Lewis Living for the City Sun Goddess
Babatunde Lea The Creator Has a Master Plan Umbo Weti: A Tribute to Leon Thomas
The Isley Brothers Long Tall Sally The Complete UA Sessions
Jackie Shane Stand Up Straight and Tall Any Other Way Numero Group
Aretha Franklin Old Landmark Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings Disc 2
Lou Donaldson Brother Soul "The Lost Grooves: Rare And Previously Unissued Slices Of Funk From The Vaults Of Blue Note, 67-70
Mickey & the Soul Generation We Got to Make a Change Iron Leg
San Francisco T.K.O.'s Herm Bay Area Funk
ENDRECHERI Dr. Ancient Funkish
Somi Love Juju #1 The Lagos Music Salon
Ahmad Jamal Haitian Market Place Macanudo
Saun & Starr If Only Saun & Starr
Solomon Burke Cry to Me Home In Your Heart
"Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Mean Old Frisco Blues Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters
Stormie Winters Foolish Dreamer Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions
Raphael Saddiq Keep Marchin' Butter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
King Curtis & The Noble Knights Mr. Crow - Original Soul Twist
Millie Jackson Love Doctor
Nina Simone My Sweet Lord/Today is a Killer Emergency Ward
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul 2026.01 h1
00:58:59 1 Jan. 7, 2026
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
Download File...
 