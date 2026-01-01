We'll visit the Old Landmark with Aretha Franklin and the Haitian Market Place with Ahmad Jamal, plus we'll meet The Flintstones- not the cartoon, the band from Macon, GA!
UpFront Soul #2026.01 Playlist Delroy Wilson Better Must Come Better Must Come Badder Than Evil Tell That Man to Go to Hell Gordon's War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack The Flintstones The Flintstones Stone Records: The Complete Singles Rocafort Cannonball Adderly Quintet "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'" Ramsey Lewis Living for the City Sun Goddess Babatunde Lea The Creator Has a Master Plan Umbo Weti: A Tribute to Leon Thomas The Isley Brothers Long Tall Sally The Complete UA Sessions Jackie Shane Stand Up Straight and Tall Any Other Way Numero Group Aretha Franklin Old Landmark Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings Disc 2 Lou Donaldson Brother Soul "The Lost Grooves: Rare And Previously Unissued Slices Of Funk From The Vaults Of Blue Note, 67-70 Mickey & the Soul Generation We Got to Make a Change Iron Leg San Francisco T.K.O.'s Herm Bay Area Funk ENDRECHERI Dr. Ancient Funkish Somi Love Juju #1 The Lagos Music Salon Ahmad Jamal Haitian Market Place Macanudo Saun & Starr If Only Saun & Starr Solomon Burke Cry to Me Home In Your Heart "Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Mean Old Frisco Blues Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters Stormie Winters Foolish Dreamer Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions Raphael Saddiq Keep Marchin' Butter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack King Curtis & The Noble Knights Mr. Crow - Original Soul Twist Millie Jackson Love Doctor Nina Simone My Sweet Lord/Today is a Killer Emergency Ward Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985