From the Vaults: An Important Message from Bob Avakian, 2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges – And A Profoundly Positive Way Forward In the Face of Very Real Horror.

Subtitle: From the Vaults: An Important Message from Bob Avakian, 2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges – And A Profoundly Positive Way Forward In the Face of Very Real Horror.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 7, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week, we replay an important message from Bob Avakian: “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges— And A Profoundly Positive Way Forward In the Face of Very Real Horror.” Plus, REVOLUTION #111, “We revcoms are serious—and all decent people need to be serious—about actually defeating this Trump/MAGA fascism.” And REVOLUTION #104 and 105.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



