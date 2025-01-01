This week, we replay an important message from Bob Avakian: “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges— And A Profoundly Positive Way Forward In the Face of Very Real Horror.” Plus, REVOLUTION #111, “We revcoms are serious—and all decent people need to be serious—about actually defeating this Trump/MAGA fascism.” And REVOLUTION #104 and 105.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.