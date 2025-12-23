Summary: Chicago alderman passed an alternative budget to the one proposed by the Mayor of Chicago and his supporters in City Council. Billionaire money was spent to buy supposed "progressive councilmen " to prevent one provision of the of the Mayors "The Protect Chicago Budget", that included reinstatement of a minuscule corporate head tax on only the largest of the corporations doing business in the City, a tax that was initiated under the administration of the first Mayor Daley, back in the 1970's, and continued until neoliberal bag-man for the Israel First lobby, then Mayor Rahm Emanuel nixed it. Other than that and the legalization of some of some socially regressive gambling activities, the Budget that was passed contained 98% of what was in the Mayors original. But only after an intensive people's lobbying campaign on certain aldermen forcing them to question whether they were more concerned about what Corporations and Billionaires thought than what their constitutions thought and might do in upcoming elections.