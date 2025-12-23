The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Corporate Press Spin - Loss and Leadership Failure gasslighting Victory
Mayor Brandon Johnson
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Jan. 8, 2026, midnight
Chicago alderman passed an alternative budget to the one proposed by the Mayor of Chicago and his supporters in City Council. Billionaire money was spent to buy supposed "progressive councilmen " to prevent one provision of the of the Mayors "The Protect Chicago Budget", that included reinstatement of a minuscule corporate head tax on only the largest of the corporations doing business in the City, a tax that was initiated under the administration of the first Mayor Daley, back in the 1970's, and continued until neoliberal bag-man for the Israel First lobby, then Mayor Rahm Emanuel nixed it. Other than that and the legalization of some of some socially regressive gambling activities, the Budget that was passed contained 98% of what was in the Mayors original. But only after an intensive people's lobbying campaign on certain aldermen forcing them to question whether they were more concerned about what Corporations and Billionaires thought than what their constitutions thought and might do in upcoming elections.
Below find examples of corporate spin, one of reporting

https://www.chicagotribune.com/2025/12/23/mayor-brandon-johnson-budget-fight-not-veto/

https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/chicago-city-council-passes-2026-budget/

https://news.wttw.com/2025/12/31/chicago-s-2026-budget-takes-effect-forcing-chicagoans-pay-more-shopping-bags-uber-rides

https://fightbacknews.org/articles/corporate-backed-chicago-alderpersons-pass-unbalanced-2026-budget-avoid

Dec. 23, 2025
Chicago City Hall - 4th Floor
