Summary: Our discussion with Kyle Falbo—Math and Computer Science Lecturer and Educational Technology Application Expert at Sonoma State University—focuses on how AI-enhanced teaching and learning tools (ChatGPT, Google NotebookLM, Khanmigo and others) are being explored and implemented at SSU. Our discussion also includes: the possible risks and benefits of this new technology, how AI-assisted tools can be used outside of educational institutions by life-long learners and critical thinkers, and how the future might unfold as we experience living with AI.