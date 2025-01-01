The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Assisted Tools in Education and How AI Might Assist our Critical Thinking
Action/Event
Kyle Falbo
 Access Humboldt
Jan. 8, 2026, midnight
Our discussion with Kyle Falbo—Math and Computer Science Lecturer and Educational Technology Application Expert at Sonoma State University—focuses on how AI-enhanced teaching and learning tools (ChatGPT, Google NotebookLM, Khanmigo and others) are being explored and implemented at SSU. Our discussion also includes: the possible risks and benefits of this new technology, how AI-assisted tools can be used outside of educational institutions by life-long learners and critical thinkers, and how the future might unfold as we experience living with AI.

