Summary: Never stick anything but your elbow in your ears, and only the finest musical ingredients. We launch the hour with Turkish psych phenoms, Altin Gun's forthcoming 6th album, Garip. Strap on the phones and let 'er rip! Plus, new Yalla Miku, Vancity's own Ezra Kwizera with a debut from Conqueror and a spin from our Album Of The Week, Wabi Sabi by Sotomayor. World Beat Canada Radio. It's an earful, each week.