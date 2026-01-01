The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Jan. 8, 2026, midnight
Never stick anything but your elbow in your ears, and only the finest musical ingredients. We launch the hour with Turkish psych phenoms, Altin Gun's forthcoming 6th album, Garip. Strap on the phones and let 'er rip! Plus, new Yalla Miku, Vancity's own Ezra Kwizera with a debut from Conqueror and a spin from our Album Of The Week, Wabi Sabi by Sotomayor. World Beat Canada Radio. It's an earful, each week.
Calcopyrite Communications
Altin Gun - Neredsin Sen
Yalla Miku - Alemuye
Ezra Kwizera - Chainbreaker CANCON
Wesli - Afro B CANCON
Idrissa Soumaoro - Kalata
Naked Family - Chihuahua (ft. Hijos de la Psicodelia)
Skeewiff - Man Of Constant Sorrow
Baiuca (Fernanda Arrau Remix) - Xoia
L'etourloop - Muffin Kings ft. Eesah, Hollow Point, Danny English, Echo Minottim, Bunny General
TEKE:TEKE - Gotoku Lemon (Sei Remix)
Syd de Palma - Principe
Sotomayor - Vida
Bob Mould - Siberian Butterfly
Dr. Rubberfunk - Sunset Breakup

59:47

World Beat Canada Radio January 10 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 Jan. 8, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
