Never stick anything but your elbow in your ears, and only the finest musical ingredients. We launch the hour with Turkish psych phenoms, Altin Gun's forthcoming 6th album, Garip. Strap on the phones and let 'er rip! Plus, new Yalla Miku, Vancity's own Ezra Kwizera with a debut from Conqueror and a spin from our Album Of The Week, Wabi Sabi by Sotomayor. World Beat Canada Radio. It's an earful, each week.
Calcopyrite Communications
Altin Gun - Neredsin Sen Yalla Miku - Alemuye Ezra Kwizera - Chainbreaker CANCON Wesli - Afro B CANCON Idrissa Soumaoro - Kalata Naked Family - Chihuahua (ft. Hijos de la Psicodelia) Skeewiff - Man Of Constant Sorrow Baiuca (Fernanda Arrau Remix) - Xoia L'etourloop - Muffin Kings ft. Eesah, Hollow Point, Danny English, Echo Minottim, Bunny General TEKE:TEKE - Gotoku Lemon (Sei Remix) Syd de Palma - Principe Sotomayor - Vida Bob Mould - Siberian Butterfly Dr. Rubberfunk - Sunset Breakup