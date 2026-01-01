Summary: Lots of cool Celtic from Canada and its Nordic neighbor this hour. Bruce Coughlan, College Trad and The Fretless join Denmark's Jansberg and Baltic Crossing in the mix. We debut the title track from Tuesday Paper Club by Falkirk's Brogeal and commiserate with The Rumjacks "They Kick You When You're Down". Not you. You got yer Celt In A Twist!