Lots of cool Celtic from Canada and its Nordic neighbor this hour. Bruce Coughlan, College Trad and The Fretless join Denmark's Jansberg and Baltic Crossing in the mix. We debut the title track from Tuesday Paper Club by Falkirk's Brogeal and commiserate with The Rumjacks "They Kick You When You're Down". Not you. You got yer Celt In A Twist!
Brogeal - Tuesday Paper Club Chris Armstrong - Jaz's Jukebox Bruce Couglan - The Kangaroo CANCON Collage Trad - Gabe's Reel Set CANCON Baltic Crossing - Risumaki Satiainen Angus Lyon - 10,000 Miles Jansberg - Kometens Hale The Outside Track - Smugglers Of Strangford Oysterband - Born Under The Same Sun Punch Brothers - Cattle In The Cane The Rumjacks - They Kick You When You're Down The Fretless - Caledonia (feat. Madeleine Rogers) CANCON Valtos - Beinn (ft. Ellidh Cormack) The Dreadnoughts - Rosibella CANCON Willos - Best Of Luck