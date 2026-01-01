The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 8, 2026, midnight
Lots of cool Celtic from Canada and its Nordic neighbor this hour. Bruce Coughlan, College Trad and The Fretless join Denmark's Jansberg and Baltic Crossing in the mix. We debut the title track from Tuesday Paper Club by Falkirk's Brogeal and commiserate with The Rumjacks "They Kick You When You're Down". Not you. You got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Brogeal - Tuesday Paper Club
Chris Armstrong - Jaz's Jukebox
Bruce Couglan - The Kangaroo CANCON
Collage Trad - Gabe's Reel Set CANCON
Baltic Crossing - Risumaki Satiainen
Angus Lyon - 10,000 Miles
Jansberg - Kometens Hale
The Outside Track - Smugglers Of Strangford
Oysterband - Born Under The Same Sun
Punch Brothers - Cattle In The Cane
The Rumjacks - They Kick You When You're Down
The Fretless - Caledonia (feat. Madeleine Rogers) CANCON
Valtos - Beinn (ft. Ellidh Cormack)
The Dreadnoughts - Rosibella CANCON
Willos - Best Of Luck

59:20

Celt In A Twist January 11 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:20 1 Jan. 8, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:20  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 