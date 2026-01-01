Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan,

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260109.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- We start with 7 press reviews. Beginning with the South American press on the kidnapping of President Maduro by US military. A mysterious trader made a small fortune betting on the timing of the kidnapping of Maduro. How was the 5th anniversary of the Capitol riots reported in the US press and the White House website. The murder of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minnesota received global news coverage. European leaders are responding to Trumps stated intent to annex Greenland. France 24 put together a remarkable hour long special on the kidnapping of Maduro- here is one brief section, comments by Gabriel Hetland a professor at the University of Albany on how Cuba is being affected by the US seizure of Venezuelan oil.



From CUBA- First a report on President Maduro's first appearance in a US court and the death of at least 80 guards including 32 from Cuba. Israeli PM Netanyahu praised Trump for a perfect operation in Venezuela. Colombian President Petro posted on X that Latin America must unite, while Marco Rubio issued warnings to Cuba.



From JAPAN- The Chinese and South Korean presidents held a summit in Beijing. The Interior Minister of Venezuela says at least 100 people were killed in the kidnapping of President Maduro. Many countries spoke out at the United Nations against the abduction of a head of state and the threats to Greenland. The US based Eurasia Group said that this years biggest risk is Trump dismantling checks on his power. A commentary on the power of Gen-Z in the current world climate.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Human beings can be redeemed. Empires cannot. Our refusal to face the truth about empire, our refusal to defy the multitudinous crimes and atrocities of empire, has brought about the nightmare Malcolm predicted. And as the Digital Age and our post-literate society implant a terrifying historical amnesia, these crimes are erased as swiftly as they are committed."

--Chris Hedges



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net